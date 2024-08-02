Badminton

Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen Beats HS Prannoy To Enter Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals

India’s Lakshya Sen registered an easy victory over compatriot HS Prannoy to become just the third male player from the country to book a quarter-finals spot in Olympic Badminton competitions. The 22-year-old looked in complete control to take the match 21-12, 21-6 in just 39 minutes in the pre-quarters of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Lakshya Sen | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Lakshya Sen during his men's singles Round of 16 badminton match against compatriot HS Prannoy at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

2/7
Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy greet each other
Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy greet each other | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy greet each other at the end of their men's singles Round of 16 badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France. Sen won the match.

3/7
Indias Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy after Round of 16 badminton match
India's Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy after Round of 16 badminton match | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy greet each other at the end of their men's singles Round of 16 badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

4/7
HS Prannoy returns to compatriot Lakshya Sen
HS Prannoy returns to compatriot Lakshya Sen | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's HS Prannoy returns to compatriot Lakshya Sen during the men's singles Round of 16 badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

5/7
Lakshya Sen returns to compatriot HS Prannoy
Lakshya Sen returns to compatriot HS Prannoy | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Lakshya Sen returns to compatriot HS Prannoy during the men's singles Round of 16 badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

6/7
HS Prannoy during his mens singles Round of 16 badminton match
HS Prannoy during his men's singles Round of 16 badminton match | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's HS Prannoy during his men's singles Round of 16 badminton match against compatriot Lakshya Sen at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

7/7
HS Prannoy during his mens singles badminton against Lakshya Sen
HS Prannoy during his men's singles badminton against Lakshya Sen | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's HS Prannoy during his men's singles Round of 16 badminton match against compatriot Lakshya Sen at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

