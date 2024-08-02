Badminton

Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen Beats HS Prannoy To Enter Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals

India’s Lakshya Sen registered an easy victory over compatriot HS Prannoy to become just the third male player from the country to book a quarter-finals spot in Olympic Badminton competitions. The 22-year-old looked in complete control to take the match 21-12, 21-6 in just 39 minutes in the pre-quarters of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.