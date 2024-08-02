Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen Beats HS Prannoy To Enter Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals

India's Lakshya Sen during his men's singles Round of 16 badminton match against compatriot HS Prannoy at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy greet each other at the end of their men's singles Round of 16 badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France. Sen won the match.
India's Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy greet each other at the end of their men's singles Round of 16 badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's HS Prannoy returns to compatriot Lakshya Sen during the men's singles Round of 16 badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's Lakshya Sen returns to compatriot HS Prannoy during the men's singles Round of 16 badminton match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's HS Prannoy during his men's singles Round of 16 badminton match against compatriot Lakshya Sen at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
India's HS Prannoy during his men's singles Round of 16 badminton match against compatriot Lakshya Sen at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.