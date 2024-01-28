Sports

Australian Open 2024: Hseih Su-wei-Elise Mertens Win Women's Doubles Title, Beat Jelena Ostapenko-Lyudmyla Kichenok In Final - In Pics

Hseih Su-wei of Taiwan has become the second-oldest woman to win a Grand Slam doubles title after teaming with Elise Mertens of Belgium on Sunday to win the Australian Open women's doubles. The second-seeded pairing of Hseih and Mertens beat 11th seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine 6-1 7-5 in Sunday's final, Associated Press reported. It was Hseih's seventh Grand Slam women's doubles title and Mertens' fourth, their second together. Hsieh follows Rohan Bopanna of India who became the oldest men's champion when he won the men's doubles title Saturday with Matthew Ebden of Australia.