Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid, Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga, Madrid Derby Live

Season's first Madrid derby is here. Atletico Madrid will host city rivals and defending La Liga champions Real Madrid tonight at Wanda Metropolitano. After five matches each, Atletico are seventh with 10 points, while Real are second with 15 points. (More Football News)

Both the sides featured in the midweek UEFA Champions League action with contrasting results. While Diego Simeone's Atletico suffered a 0-2 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, Real were victorious against visiting Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig 2-0.

The last time the two teams met in El Derbi Madrileno, a Yannick Carrasco penalty settled the issue at Metropolitano in May. It was Carlo Ancelotti's seventh defeat against Simeone in 17 overall meetings. Yet, Los Blancos still went on to win the league with relative ease.

Real Madrid have started the title defence on a rousing note, winning all their five matches so far, and scoring 15 goals in the process. Now, they are now chasing six wins from their opening six La Liga matches for the first time since the 1987-88 season. But Atletico, for the first time in 45 years, can actually beat Real in consecutive home games. So all to play for tonight.

Both sides have injury woes. But the biggest name to miss the action tonight is Karim Benzema.

Then there is also the racism controversy. Vinicius Junior was told by Pedro Bravo, the head of the Spanish Football Agents' Association (AEAF), to stop "acting like a monkey." It prompted Pele to write: "Football is joy. It's a dance," on Instagram.

Later, Real Madrid issued a stern warning, saying it would take legal action against anyone who used racist language against their player.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid head-to-head record

Overall, this will be the 230th Madrid derby. Real Madrid lead Atletico 113-57 in the head-to-head record. In Spain's top flight, now known as La Liga, they have met 170 times with Real Madrid winning 90 times as against Atleti's 40.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match details

Likely starting XIs

Atletico Madrid : Jan Oblak; Reinildo Mandava, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso; Nahuel Molina, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Carrasco; Alvaro Morata, Joao Felix.