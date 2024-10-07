Manchester United's Antony, front left, and Aston Villa's Diego Carlos greet fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Leon Bailey kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Ross Barkley, center, duels for the ball with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, front left, duels for the ball with Manchester United's Christian Eriksen during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, right, duels for the ball with Aston Villa's Matty Cash during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, center, looks out from the stands prior the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, left, duels for the ball with Manchester United's Christian Eriksen during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Ross Barkley, left, duels for the ball with Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.