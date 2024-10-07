Sports

Premier League: Erik Ten Hag's MUFC Draw At Villa - In Pics

Manchester United’s winless run in all competitions extended to five games after a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving manager Erik ten Hag’s position uncertain heading into a two-week international break. Ten Hag arrived at Villa Park under huge pressure with United having lost three of its six league games and the club’s minority owner, Jim Ratcliffe, failing to say he had faith in the Dutch coach when asked specifically on Friday. However creditable gaining a point at Villa is, it might still not be enough for Ten Hag — especially with United’s new leadership having two weeks to weigh up his future before the team’s next game. United is in 14th place in the 20-team league.