Premier League: Erik Ten Hag's MUFC Draw At Villa - In Pics

Manchester United’s winless run in all competitions extended to five games after a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving manager Erik ten Hag’s position uncertain heading into a two-week international break. Ten Hag arrived at Villa Park under huge pressure with United having lost three of its six league games and the club’s minority owner, Jim Ratcliffe, failing to say he had faith in the Dutch coach when asked specifically on Friday. However creditable gaining a point at Villa is, it might still not be enough for Ten Hag — especially with United’s new leadership having two weeks to weigh up his future before the team’s next game. United is in 14th place in the 20-team league.

English Premier League: Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Manchester United's Antony, front left, and Aston Villa's Diego Carlos greet fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

English Premier League 2024: Aston Villa vs Manchester United
English Premier League 2024: Aston Villa vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Aston Villa's Leon Bailey kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Aston Villa's Ross Barkley, center, duels for the ball with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Aston Villa vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

English Premier League
English Premier League Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, front left, duels for the ball with Manchester United's Christian Eriksen during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

English Premier League 2024
English Premier League 2024 Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, right, duels for the ball with Aston Villa's Matty Cash during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

English Premier League Soccer Match
English Premier League Soccer Match Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League
Britain Soccer Premier League Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, center, looks out from the stands prior the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

EPL: Aston Villa vs Manchester United
EPL: Aston Villa vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, left, duels for the ball with Manchester United's Christian Eriksen during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

EPL 2024: Manchester United vs Aston Villa
EPL 2024: Manchester United vs Aston Villa Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Aston Villa's Ross Barkley, left, duels for the ball with Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

