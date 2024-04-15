Sports

Arsenal's Premier League Title Hopes Hit As Villans Raid Emirates - In Pics

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa severely dented Arsenal’s Premier League title bid as two late goals gave them a deserved 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium.In yet another twist in the run-in, the Gunners were well beaten as Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins struck within three minutes of one another to stun the home fans.

EPL: Aston Villa vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates stadium in London.

1/9
EPL%3A%20Aston%20Villa%20vs%20Arsenal
EPL: Aston Villa vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates stadium in London.

Advertisement

2/9
EPL%3A%20Aston%20Villa%20vs%20Arsenal
EPL: Aston Villa vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Arsenal's William Saliba, center, Aston Villa's Alex Moreno, left, and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates stadium in London.

Advertisement

3/9
EPL%3A%20Aston%20Villa%20vs%20Arsenal
EPL: Aston Villa vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko, background, and Aston Villa's Leon Bailey challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates stadium in London.

4/9
EPL%3A%20Aston%20Villa%20vs%20Arsenal
EPL: Aston Villa vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Aston Villa's Diego Carlos trie an overhead kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates stadium in London.

Advertisement

5/9
EPL%3A%20Aston%20Villa%20vs%20Arsenal
EPL: Aston Villa vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, left, and Aston Villa's John McGinn challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates stadium in London.

Advertisement

6/9
EPL%3A%20Aston%20Villa%20vs%20Arsenal
EPL: Aston Villa vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, foreground, and Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates stadium in London.

Advertisement

7/9
EPL%3A%20Aston%20Villa%20vs%20Arsenal
EPL: Aston Villa vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates stadium in London.

8/9
EPL%3A%20Aston%20Villa%20vs%20Arsenal
EPL: Aston Villa vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, bottom, and Arsenal's Leandro Trossard (19) react besides Aston Villa's Pau Torres, left, Aston Villa's Diego Carlos, background, and Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates stadium in London.

9/9
EPL%3A%20Aston%20Villa%20vs%20Arsenal
EPL: Aston Villa vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Aston Villa's Lucas Digne, from left, Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, Aston Villa's Lucas Digne, Arsenal's Kai Havertz and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins go for header during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates stadium in London.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  3. Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Find Schedule, Voting, Time Result Day | Full Details
  4. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Schedule, Voting, Results | Full Details Here
  5. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  6. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark
  7. Salman Khan To Reportedly Continue Work After The Firing Incident; Asks Team Not To Cancel His Plans
  8. Iran-Israel Conflict: How The World Reacted To Looming Escalation In The Region