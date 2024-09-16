Sports

EPL: Gabriel Magalhaes' Header Helps Arsenal Edge Tottenham 1-0 - In Pics

Arsenal left arch-rivals Tottenham’s stadium with a win for the third season in a row after Gabriel Magalhaes’ second-half header settled a feisty and physical north London derby in the English Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday (September 15). Tottenham had Arsenal pegged back for much of the game but couldn’t make its chances count as the visitors weathered the pressure before Gabriel secured a 1-0 win by scoring in the 64th minute. The Brazilian centre-back lost his marker and met a corner from Bukayo Saka with a thumping header from the middle of the box.

EPL: Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Ben White, Jorginho and Ethan Nwaneri, from left, celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.

1/9
EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Tottenham's Pedro Porro consoles Tottenham's Son Heung-min after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.

2/9
EPL 2024: Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur
EPL 2024: Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Arsenal's Gabriel, foreground, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.

3/9
EPL 2024: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
EPL 2024: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard runs with his shirt ripped during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.

4/9
English Premier League Soccer Match
English Premier League Soccer Match Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Tottenham's Son Heung-min stands on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.

5/9
English Premier League: Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur
English Premier League: Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right, is challenged by Tottenham's Son Heung-min, second left, and Tottenham's Destiny Udogie during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.

6/9
English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Ben White goes down after a challenge from Tottenham's Dominic Solanke during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.

7/9
English Premier League 2024: Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur
English Premier League 2024: Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard is challenged by Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.

8/9
English Premier League 2024: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
English Premier League 2024: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Photo: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right, is challenged by Tottenham's Son Heung-min, left, and Tottenham's Destiny Udogie during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.

9/9
Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Tottenham's James Maddison is pulled back by Arsenal's Jorginho during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.

