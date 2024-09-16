Sports

EPL: Gabriel Magalhaes' Header Helps Arsenal Edge Tottenham 1-0 - In Pics

Arsenal left arch-rivals Tottenham’s stadium with a win for the third season in a row after Gabriel Magalhaes’ second-half header settled a feisty and physical north London derby in the English Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday (September 15). Tottenham had Arsenal pegged back for much of the game but couldn’t make its chances count as the visitors weathered the pressure before Gabriel secured a 1-0 win by scoring in the 64th minute. The Brazilian centre-back lost his marker and met a corner from Bukayo Saka with a thumping header from the middle of the box.