Arsenal's Ben White, Jorginho and Ethan Nwaneri, from left, celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.
Tottenham's Pedro Porro consoles Tottenham's Son Heung-min after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.
Arsenal's Gabriel, foreground, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard runs with his shirt ripped during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.
Tottenham's Son Heung-min stands on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right, is challenged by Tottenham's Son Heung-min, second left, and Tottenham's Destiny Udogie during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.
Arsenal's Ben White goes down after a challenge from Tottenham's Dominic Solanke during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard is challenged by Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.
Tottenham's James Maddison is pulled back by Arsenal's Jorginho during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London.