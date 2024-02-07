February 7, 2024 marks the silver jubilee of an iconic moment in Indian cricket, nay, Indian sport. On this day, 25 years ago, all-time great spinner and former India captain Anil Kumble snapped up all 10 wickets in the fourth innings of the second Test against Pakistan at the (then called as) Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. (More Cricket News)
Kumble single-handedly, literally, flattened the arch-rivals' hopes of chasing down India's target of 420 runs, bowling them out for 207 in 60.3 overs. The figures of 'Jumbo' read an astonishing 26.3-9-74-10, as he emulated England's Jim Laker in mopping up all 10 wickets to fall in a Test innings. New Zealand's Ajaz Patel later became only the third player to achieve the feat, against India in December 2021.
While Laker's unfathomable 19-wicket match haul in 1956 (nine wickets in the second innings and all 10 in the third) came in a one-sided win over Australia and Ajaz's 10 on 10 show in a losing cause, Kumble's effort was a truly match-altering one, and etched on the mind of every Indian cricket lover who happened to witness it.
Pakistan's chase of 420 began on a promising note, with openers Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi bringing up a century partnership to blunt the pace bowling duo of Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad. With a strong middle-order, boasting of the likes of Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf to follow, one wouldn't be remiss in thinking the visitors were in with a chance.
But then Kumble happened. The ever-accurate leg-spinner had Afridi caught behind by wicket-keeper Nayan Mongia in the 25th over, and with that, the floodgates opened. He trapped Ijaz Ahmed in front off the very next ball, and then Inzamam and Yousuf both in quick succession to leave the Men In Green four down for 115.
The procession continued, as Kumble bowled with fire and unchanged, like a man possessed. Anwar perished for a well-constructed 69, and captain Wasim Akram (37 off 66 balls) was the only one to mount some sort of challenge with the bat thereafter. Akram was the last man to fall, caught smartly at forward short leg by VVS Laxman, as Kumble threw his hands up in the air in jubilation and immortalized his name in Indian cricketing folklore.