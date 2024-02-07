February 7, 2024 marks the silver jubilee of an iconic moment in Indian cricket, nay, Indian sport. On this day, 25 years ago, all-time great spinner and former India captain Anil Kumble snapped up all 10 wickets in the fourth innings of the second Test against Pakistan at the (then called as) Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. (More Cricket News)

Kumble single-handedly, literally, flattened the arch-rivals' hopes of chasing down India's target of 420 runs, bowling them out for 207 in 60.3 overs. The figures of 'Jumbo' read an astonishing 26.3-9-74-10, as he emulated England's Jim Laker in mopping up all 10 wickets to fall in a Test innings. New Zealand's Ajaz Patel later became only the third player to achieve the feat, against India in December 2021.