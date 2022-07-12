Age No Bar – What Makes Bhagwani Devi Dagar A Sprint Gold Medallist At 94

Bhagwani Devi Dagar showed age is no bar as the 94-year-old won the 100m sprint gold medal at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 held in Tampere, Finland on Tuesday. Dagar clocked 24.74 seconds to take the yellow metal. (More Sports News)

Earlier, Dagar won a bronze in shot put. World Masters Athletics Championships is an event for athletes aged 35 and over in the field of athletics (track and field). Dagar’s achievements were appreciated in all corners of the country.

“India's 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!” tweeted Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports tweeted.

The office of sports minister Anurag Thakur also tweeted in appreciation. “94-year-old Bhagwani Devi from India stunned everyone by winning gold at the World Masters Athletics Championship in Tampere. A remarkable feat!” read the tweet.

“The World At Her Feet! We are so proud of you Bhagwani Devi Dagar ji, for bagging a & two for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland. What an achievement at 94!,” tweeted Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

94-year-old Bhagwani Devi from India stunned everyone by winning gold at the World Masters Athletics Championship in Tampere.



✅100-meter sprint

✅24.74 seconds



A remarkable feat !

Who Is Bhagwani Devi Dagar?

A native of Khidka in Haryana, Dagar was among the medals as she won three gold medals at the National Masters Athletics in Chennai earlier this year. She also excelled at the Delhi State Athletics Championships in the 100m category winning three gold medals.

Sports run in Bhagwani Devi Dagar’s family. Her grandson Vikas Dagar is an international para-athlete and the never give up attitude is what thrives the Dagar grandson-grandmother to bring more laurels to the country. Vikas has accompanied his grandmother to Finland.

A recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Vikas won three gold medals at the 2014 Grand Prix event in Tunisia.