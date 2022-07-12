Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Age No Bar – What Makes Bhagwani Devi Dagar A Sprint Gold Medallist At 94

Bhawani Devi Dagar clocked 24.74 seconds to clinch the gold medal in the 100m sprint at World Masters Athletics Championships. She has also won two bronze in shot put.

Bhagwani Devi Dagar flaunts her World Masters Athletics Championships medals in Finland.
Bhagwani Devi Dagar flaunts her World Masters Athletics Championships medals in Finland. Facebook/Vikas Dagar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 12:03 pm

Bhagwani Devi Dagar showed age is no bar as the 94-year-old won the 100m sprint gold medal at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 held in Tampere, Finland on Tuesday. Dagar clocked 24.74 seconds to take the yellow metal. (More Sports News)

Earlier, Dagar won a bronze in shot put. World Masters Athletics Championships is an event for athletes aged 35 and over in the field of athletics (track and field). Dagar’s achievements were appreciated in all corners of the country.   

“India's 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!” tweeted Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports tweeted.

The office of sports minister Anurag Thakur also tweeted in appreciation. “94-year-old Bhagwani Devi from India stunned everyone by winning gold at the World Masters Athletics Championship in Tampere. A remarkable feat!” read the tweet.

Related stories

World Athletics Championships 2022: Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra To Spearhead 22-Member Indian Team

Paris Diamond League Athletics 2022 - Stunning Photos From 'Meeting De Paris' - In Pics

Neeraj Chopra To Lead 37-Member Indian Athletics Team At Commonwealth Games 2022 In Birmingham

“The World At Her Feet! We are so proud of you Bhagwani Devi Dagar ji, for bagging a & two for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland. What an achievement at 94!,” tweeted Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Who Is Bhagwani Devi Dagar?

A native of Khidka in Haryana, Dagar was among the medals as she won three gold medals at the National Masters Athletics in Chennai earlier this year. She also excelled at the Delhi State Athletics Championships in the 100m category winning three gold medals.

Sports run in Bhagwani Devi Dagar’s family. Her grandson Vikas Dagar is an international para-athlete and the never give up attitude is what thrives the Dagar grandson-grandmother to bring more laurels to the country. Vikas has accompanied his grandmother to Finland.

A recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Vikas won three gold medals at the 2014 Grand Prix event in Tunisia.   

Tags

Sports Athletics Bhagwani Devi Dagar World Masters Athletics Championships Athletics Federation Of India Vikas Dagar Anurag Thakur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read