Congo's players and coach Sébastien Desabre protested before their team's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal to spotlight the armed violence taking place in the east of their country. (More football News)

The players and French coach Desabre all held their right hands in front of their mouths on Wednesday and two fingers to their temples during a portion of Congo's national anthem. The players also wore black armbands for the semifinal against host nation Ivory Coast.