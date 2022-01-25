Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Africa Cup Of Nations 2022: Several Killed In Cameron Stadium Stampede

Olembe Stadium is also due to host a quarter-final match on January 30, one of the semi-finals on February 3 and the final three days later.

People assist victims of a stampede at a African Cup of Nations game in Yaounde, Cameroon. - AP Photo
People assist victims of a stampede at a African Cup of Nations game in Yaounde, Cameroon. - AP Photo

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 8:10 am

At least six people are reported to be killed and dozens injured in a stampede outside Olembe Stadium in Yaounde during hosts Cameroon's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match against Comoros. (More Football News)

News agency AP, quoting local government officials, reported that the crush happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in the capital city of Yaounde to watch the knockout game.

The stadium reportedly has a capacity of 60,000 but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the attendance was capped at 80% for the game.

Reports claimed that around 50,000 people had tried to enter the stadium when the stadium stewards closed the gates. Children were believed to be among those caught up in the crush.

Naseri Paul Biya, the governor of the central region of Cameroon, said there could be more deaths.

“We are not in position to give you the total number of casualties,” AP quoted Biya as saying.

The Confederation of African Football, which runs the African Cup, issued a statement.

“CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired,” it said. “We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee.”

Cameroon was meant to host the tournament in 2019 but the 32nd edition was awarded to Egypt because of serious concerns with the Central African country's preparations, particularly the readiness of its stadiums.

The country is hosting the continent's biggest sporting event for the first time in 50 years.

Despite the tragedy, the match took place and Cameroon won 2-1. They will meet the Gambia in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Olembe Stadium is also due to host a quarter-final on January 30, one of the semi-finals on February 3 and the final three days later.

