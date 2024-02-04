Sports

AFCON: Hosts Ivory Coast Score In Stoppage Time Go Upstage Mali - In Pics

Host nation Ivory Coast defeated Mali 2-1 as Oumar Diakite's 122-minute winner send the ten-men side through to the semis at the AFCON. Odilon Kossounou had been sent off earlier for the Elephants as Mali's Nene Dorgeles opened the scoring for the latter. But Brighton's Simon Adingra levelled things up in the 90th minute before Diakité's winner in injury time. The game though was played a high-tempo as tempers flared. The match saw three dismissals as well.