Ivory Coast players celebrate after Ivory Coast 's Oumar Diakite scored his side's second goal during the African Cup of Nations quarter final soccer match between Mali and Ivory Coast, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake, Ivory Coast.
AFCON: Hosts Ivory Coast Score In Stoppage Time Go Upstage Mali - In Pics
Host nation Ivory Coast defeated Mali 2-1 as Oumar Diakite's 122-minute winner send the ten-men side through to the semis at the AFCON. Odilon Kossounou had been sent off earlier for the Elephants as Mali's Nene Dorgeles opened the scoring for the latter. But Brighton's Simon Adingra levelled things up in the 90th minute before Diakité's winner in injury time. The game though was played a high-tempo as tempers flared. The match saw three dismissals as well.
Ivory Coast 's Oumar Diakite, center, celebrates with teammates during the African Cup of Nations quarter final soccer match between Mali and Ivory Coast, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake, Ivory Coast.
Mali players react at the end of the African Cup of Nations quarter final soccer match between Mali and Ivory Coast, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake, Ivory Coast.
Advertisement
Ivory Coast 's Max-Alain Gradel celebrates at the end of the African Cup of Nations quarter final soccer match between Mali and Ivory Coast, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake, Ivory Coast.
Advertisement
Ivory Coast soccer fans celebrate on a street in Bouake, Ivory Coast after Ivory Coast won the African Cup of Nations quarter final soccer match against Mali, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake, Ivory Coast.
Advertisement
Mali's Kiki Kouyate, right, heads the ball during the African Cup of Nations quarter final soccer match between Mali and Ivory Coast, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake, Ivory Coast.
Advertisement
Ivory Coast 's Seko Fofana, left, duels for the ball with Mali's Fousseni Diabate during the African Cup of Nations quarter final soccer match between Mali and Ivory Coast, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake, Ivory Coast.
Mali's Fousseni Diabate reacts during the African Cup of Nations quarter final soccer match between Mali and Ivory Coast, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake, Ivory Coast.