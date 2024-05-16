Here's How To Watch 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' Online Right Now

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes does everything a great sequel is supposed to do, especially when it's the fourth installment in the reboot of a storied franchise. It introduces a new cast of characters living in the consequences of the previous three movies by setting it 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, the largest time jump in the reboot franchise's history. With Caesar (Andy Serkis) deceased, the film introduces new characters like a young chimpanzee hunter named Noa (Owen Teague), a self-proclaimed ape king by the name Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) who has enslaved Noa's clan, as well as duplicitous humans Mae (Freya Allan) and Trevathan (William H Macy). There's no more snarly arrogance of Woody Harrelson as Colonel J. Wesley McCullough or the regal leadership of Andy Serkis as Caesar. Still, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is more than a worthy entry into Planet of the Apes lore.