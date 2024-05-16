Here's How To Watch 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' Online Right Now

sci-fi sequel! Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth film in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise and a sequel to 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. Directed by Wes Ball, the movie takes place three centuries after the events of the war and follows a young chimpanzee named Noa, who embarks on a quest with a human woman named Mae to determine the future for apes and humans alike. Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, William H. Macy round out the cast.
WATCH NOW:
“Set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows,” the official synopsis reads. “As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.
KINGDOM OF THE Planet of the Apes was inevitable. After 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes amassed over $490 million at the box office and snagged two Academy Award nominations, it was only a matter of time before we were thrown back into the aftermath of the tremendous human-ape war and the death of the ape's leader, Caesar. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is one of the biggest movies of 2024 for good reason.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes does everything a great sequel is supposed to do, especially when it's the fourth installment in the reboot of a storied franchise. It introduces a new cast of characters living in the consequences of the previous three movies by setting it 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, the largest time jump in the reboot franchise's history. With Caesar (Andy Serkis) deceased, the film introduces new characters like a young chimpanzee hunter named Noa (Owen Teague), a self-proclaimed ape king by the name Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) who has enslaved Noa's clan, as well as duplicitous humans Mae (Freya Allan) and Trevathan (William H Macy). There's no more snarly arrogance of Woody Harrelson as Colonel J. Wesley McCullough or the regal leadership of Andy Serkis as Caesar. Still, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is more than a worthy entry into Planet of the Apes lore.
By setting the events of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes far ahead of the previous three films and including a suggestive post-credit scene, this film acts as the foundation for a new era in the human-ape war. The movie's $129 million opening weekend tally at the international box office guarantees a sequel. More than anything, it's how Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes flips the dynamic between humans and apes that creates a world that needs more than 2 1/2 hours for us to truly explore.
What is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes about?
Set 300 years after the events of War of the Planet of the Apes, this film centers on the discovery of a human vault suspected to contain advanced human technology. One ape clan's determination to open the vault leads to an interspecies conflict among different clans of apes, resulting in one tribe of apes being abducted and forced to work on opening the vault. Noa, the heir to the abducted Eagle clan, has to watch in horror as his village is burned to the ground and his father, Koa, is murdered by the invading militia of the Coastal Ape Colony led by Proximus Caesar.
There's also a startling new reality for humans. After the mutated Simian Flu turned humans into mentally devolved animals in War of the Planet of the Apes, they're now fully feral creatures whose dominance in the animal kingdom is largely forgotten. That's why Mae, a human of sound mind, aligns herself with Noa and a few other apes to take down Proximus Caesar and retrieve human artifacts she believes can help humans escape their feral state.
The film portrays Proximus and his clan as villains but complicates that by the apes discovering that Mae's species once held them captive in zoos. By the film's end, the question of human and ape coexistence reappears. The ending opens the door for future films to show if humans, whom apes have dominated for centuries, can regain their humanity and live peacefully with the evolved apes.
Is “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” streaming?
For now, no, the movie isn’t streaming; “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” will be something you can only see in theaters for its debut. But eventually, it’ll wind up on Hulu on Disney+. An exact streaming release date hasn’t been set yet, but we’ll keep you updated when it does.
When Is Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Streaming?
The streaming release date for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has yet to be announced. Because Walt Disney Studios owns 20th Century Studios, the movie will be available on Hulu (and Disney+ if you have the Disney bundle). You will have to wait a few months before Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes arrives on Hulu.
WATCH NOW:
In comparison, The Boogeyman premiered in theaters on June 2, 2023, and didn’t hit Hulu until four months later on October 5, 2023. A Haunting in Venice had a quicker turnaround, dropping on Hulu 45 days after it’s theatrical release. The film’s ongoing box office performance can affect its Hulu release schedule, so it’s still too soon to know.
The good news is that you can purchase or rent Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sooner on digital video-on-demand platforms such as Prime Video and YouTube TV. Typically, it takes about 45 days after the film’s theatrical debut to be available on VOD.
Considering this timeframe, the earliest possible digital release for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes could be around June 24, 2024. Stay tuned to know exactly when Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be streaming.
When and Where to Watch "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"
Currently, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is only available in theaters. However, it will eventually stream on Hulu and Disney+, although the exact date is not yet announced. For those looking to watch it sooner, the film will likely be available on digital platforms like Prime Video and YouTube TV approximately 45 days after its theatrical debut. This means the earliest digital release could be around June 24, 2024. For now, the best way to experience this epic is in movie theaters, where the grand scale and detailed world-building are most impactful.
Outlook India does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof, Outlook India doesn't encourage/ promote piracy by any means. The links given here are not taking the users to pirated streaming contents. In case of any dispute or clarification please feel free to write to the content owner at adolphnews@gmail.com.