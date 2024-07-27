Pros

80 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza

No wagering requirements on any bonuses

Cashback on every game played

Excellent live dealer options

No minimum withdrawals

Cons

No cash games or tournaments

Smaller bonuses than competitors

Securing our last spot in the top five Canadian poker sites is PlayOJO.

Once again, there are no cash games or tournaments — instead, players will be met with a robust collection of casino and video poker games, as well as a hearty live dealer casino serving up several exciting live poker games.

Real Money Poker – 4.7/5

PlayOJO’s collection of games features several single and multi-hand video poker games including popular formats like Double Down, Joker Poker, 2 Ways Royal, and Aces and Faces.

There is also an impressive collection of live dealer poker games where you play against an actual human dealer. We found BetOn Poker, Playtech's Poker Lobby, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire live dealer video poker, 3 Card Brag, and several Casino Hold'em games.

Everything ran smoothly and looked great, especially on mobile.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.7/5

New players can get 80 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza when they sign up and deposit $10 or more. Like all of PlayOJO’s bonuses, there are no wagering requirements, meaning you keep what you win outright.

When combined with the OJOplus program where you earn points that can be converted into cold hard cash with every game you play (money that can be withdrawn or re-wagered as you see fit), we feel that PlayOJO’s incredible terms more than make up for its smaller bonuses.

Banking Options – 4.8/5

PlayOJO accepts payments via Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Payz, electronic bank transfers, and Solo/Switch.

How We Ranked the Best Canadian Online Poker Sites

While we consider countless data points when scoring different poker sites in Canada, this guide focuses on what matters the most:

Real Money Poker

From high-stakes tournaments with massive GTD prizes to penny-stakes cash rooms and video poker machines, we’ve tested them all and scored each Canadian online casino based on overall quality and variety.

Bonuses and Promotions

Whether you’re looking for massive amounts of bonus cash upfront or a host of forgiving rakeback and cashback bonuses, we’ve got the best Canadian casino promos. At least one poker site on this list is bound to have a promotion that perfectly complements your playstyle.

Banking Options

Secure banking options are an important but underappreciated aspect of Canadian online casinos. Thankfully, every poker site we’ve included on this list offers a wide range of e-wallet, crypto, or credit card deposit options with fast payouts and secure end-to-end encryption.

Why is Black Chip Poker the Best Canadian Online Poker Site?

It was a herculean effort trying to limit Canada’s expansive poker scene down to just 10 casinos — and doubly so trying to figure out which one was the best.

But after hours of research and testing, we concluded that Black Chip Poker is the best Canadian poker site for the following reasons:

Amazing Welcome Bonus: BCP offers players a 100% first deposit match worth up to $2,000, making it one of the biggest welcome bonuses available — and with fair terms and conditions.

High-Traffic Tables: As part of the Winning Poker Network, Black Chip Poker sees tons of players every day, making it easy to find a table in your preferred stakes and formats at any time of day.

Over $12 Million GTD: Black Chip Poker has some of the best poker tournaments ranging from simple low-stakes MTT options up to the massive $500K High Roller tournament every Sunday.

Feature-Rich Poker App: The well-designed app puts all of BCP’s games and tournaments in one easy-to-use app, giving you access to fast and frantic online poker games, secure 2-factor authentication, and some other handy tools.

Is Playing Poker Online Better Than at Traditional Casinos?

Yes — at least we think so. Playing online poker carries several advantages when compared to a traditional poker hall.

Convenience and Accessibility

Online poker rooms are available 24/7, letting players enjoy their favourite card games at any time without the need to travel. Plus, with most modern poker sites being compatible with both mobile and desktop devices, you can play from anywhere in the world (so long as your device has a signal).

Variety of Games and Stakes

Most casinos are limited by how much space they can dedicate to poker, meaning not only will you have a more limited variety of games available to you, but the stakes at those tables will be similarly restricted.

Canadian poker sites are not limited in that way. You’ll find a variety of formats ranging from Hold’em to Omaha and even Stud and Brag in some places. The stakes range anywhere from micro-stakes tables where you wager pennies at a time, up to massive high-stakes tournaments.

Speaking of Tournaments…

Massive GTD Prizes

Some of the biggest poker sites have tournaments available every day of the week with all sorts of guaranteed prize pools.

For example, Black Chip Poker has over $12,000,000 in weekly guarantees across dozens of tournaments every single day.

Bonuses and Promotions

With generous welcome bonuses, referral programs, and rakeback offers, modern casino sites in Canada make it easy for you to pad your bankroll and have even more chances to win without risking additional money.

You’re not going to find that at your traditional land-based casinos.

Best Poker Sites Canada – FAQs

Is It Safe to Play Online Poker in Canada?

Yes, it is safe to play online poker in Canada — though we recommend you stick to properly vetted and regulated Canadian casino sites like the ones on this list.

Legitimate poker sites will not only have their software regularly tested for fairness and compliance, but they will also offer other features like SSL encryption, secure payment options, and bonuses with fair terms.

How Do Canadian Poker Bonuses Work?

Online poker bonuses work similarly to regular casino bonuses but with some differences. The most common is that many poker deposit match bonuses are released gradually as players stake real money at the tables, rather than being added to the account upfront but having stringent wagering requirements.

For example, the Black Chip Poker welcome bonus is a 100% match bonus worth up to $2,000. To use this bonus, you’ll need to earn Award Points by playing real money poker. For every 27.5 points you earn, Black Chip Poker will release $1 in bonus cash.

Which is the Best Canadian Online Poker Site?

Black Chip Poker is considered one of the top online poker platforms for Canadian players due to its generous bonuses (especially the $2,000 welcome package) and high-stakes tournament play with massive GTD prizes.

How Do I Pick the Right Canadian Poker Site for Me?

If you’re shopping around for your next exciting poker experience, make sure you define your preferences first. It will make it easier for you to select a suitable option faster.

Besides, ensure the Canadian poker site offers your preferred formats and stake levels with enough traffic for consistent gameplay. Compare welcome and reload bonuses, and read the terms to understand bonus release conditions.

And finally, don’t forget to read player reviews to gauge service quality before signing up.

Comparing the 5 Best Online Poker Sites Canada Has to Offer

Black Chip Poker: BCP is the best poker site Canada offers. From the $12+ million in GTD tournament prizes to quick-seat cash games in a wide range of stakes, it has a little something for everyone. New players can claim up to $2,000 in bonus cash.

America's Cardroom: As part of the Winning Poker Network, America’s Cardroom delivers an impeccable poker experience. This exciting poker app provides tons of Omaha, Hold’em, and Stud games, a $12.5 Million GTD Venom series of tournaments, and a $2,000 welcome bonus.

GG Poker: If you’re in love with Hold’em (especially in tournament format) GG Poker’s the place to be. There is a huge collection of micro and high-stakes cash rooms, massive GTD prizes, and 6+ Texas Hold’em games. Plus, you can participate in $5,000 weekly freerolls.

Jackpot City: The award-winning Jackpot City Casino offers a ton of exciting video poker games, some of the most advanced security features in the industry, and over 25 years of experience. New players can get up to $1,600 over their first four deposits.

PlayOJO: PlayOJO has a wealth of live dealer poker games including Hold’em, 3 Card Brag, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Poker. Additionally, new players can grab wager-free bonuses, including the 80 free spins to start.

How to Sign Up at the Best Canadian Poker Sites

Not sure how to get started with Canada’s top poker sites? Don’t worry about it! We’ve put together this easy-to-follow guide to creating your first poker account at the best Canadian poker site around: Black Chip Poker.

The process is pretty much the same for other sites we’ve listed above.

Step 1: Choose a Poker Site

Have a look at our list of the best Canadian poker sites

Or visit Black Chip Poker and click “Let’s Do This”

Click on “Get My Bonus” to start the download process

Once it’s downloaded, launch the app to begin registration

Step 2: Create an Account

Click the “Sign Up” button in the app

Fill out the form with your personal and contact information

After you finish, check your email for a verification link and click it

Step 3: Make the First Deposit

Log into your new account and find the deposit menu

Choose your preferred payment option

Follow the on-screen instructions

Claim a welcome package

Step 4: Play Poker Online

Go to the Poker section

Choose a tournament or table you want to join

Have fun!

And that’s it. It only took a few minutes and you’re now ready to win real money playing cash games and exciting multi-table tournaments.

Tips and Tricks for Playing at Canadian Online Poker Sites

Poker is easy to learn but difficult to master. Its high skill ceiling separates it from other card games, which is why even seasoned professionals with decades of experience still find themselves learning something new.

If you’re looking to up your poker game and maybe win a little more often, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some simple tips you can use to help you get out of your rut.

Study and Learn: Dive into poker books, and online articles, and watch some strategy videos to make sure you have a deep understanding of the game. You’ll want to focus on key concepts like pot odds, implied odds, and bluffing strategies (there’s still bluffing in online poker).

Practice Regularly: Many online poker sites offer micro-stakes tables, letting you play for pennies, which is a great way to practice the basics — but dynamics shift greatly depending on how much is at stake, so don’t assume that just because you can clean up at the low end, you’re going to be as successful during big games.

Analyze Your Games: Use trackers to review your hands and playing sessions. Depending on where you play, you may have to explore the app’s built-in features, which can help you identify mistakes and understand where you went wrong.

Learn to Read Opponents: This is harder to do online than it is in person, but a clever player can still learn to pay attention to how their opponents bet (especially if you’re seeing the same players from time to time). This can give you great insight into how strong or weak their hand is.

Master Bankroll Management: One of the best ways to avoid getting tilted and chasing losses is to create a budget (and stick with it). Once you’ve hit your limit, take a break. Also, it’s a good idea not to risk more than 1-2% of your total bankroll in a single game.

Ready to Play at the Best Online Poker Sites in Canada?

There are plenty of great poker sites available to Canadian bettors, but we’re confident that Black Chip Poker’s excellent blend of high-stakes tournaments and cash games makes it the best choice for most players.

If it doesn’t feel like the right choice for you, though, we recommend checking out any of the other nine sites reviewed. You’ll find everything from feature-rich poker apps to casual single-player casino and live poker games.

No matter where you decide to play, remember that the focus should be on having fun. So get out there, dominate the felt, and be sure to wager responsibly.

