Canada has long been a powerhouse in the poker world, producing legends like Daniel Negreanu, Timothy Adams, and Gavin Smith.
Thanks to the internet, you can now join this elite league any time you want to!
Our team has put together a list of the 10 best poker sites Canada has to offer, starting with Black Chip Poker which knocks it out of the park with its incredible mobile and desktop apps, high-traffic tables, and $12+ million in weekly guaranteed prizes.
Want to know more about the top options out there? Let’s check them out.
Best Poker Sites in Canada
Black Chip Poker: Best overall
America's Cardroom: Top pick for tournaments
GG Poker: Best for cash games
Jackpot City: $1,600 welcome bonus
PlayOJO: Top pick for live dealer poker tables
Bodog: Quick payouts
Spin Casino: Excellent mobile compatibility
QBet: Best video poker games
Ricky Casino: Up to $7,500 bonus + 550 FS
Now that you’ve got a better idea of what is at stake — we’ll further dive into the top ten Canadian poker sites and show you what really shines. Let’s go!
Pros
100% match up to $2,000
Over $12 million in weekly GTD prizes
High-traffic tables in a wide range of stakes
Beautiful, easy-to-use app
Fast payouts
24/7 support
Cons
No anonymous tables
Competition is fierce at higher levels
Black Chip Poker is one of the biggest names in online poker — not just in Canada, but the entire world — and it’s easy to see why.
This member of the Winning Poker Network offers a ton of incredible events throughout the year, a wealth of high-traffic tables, and tons of weekly tournaments with massive GTD prizes.
Real Money Poker – 5/5
Like most decent Canadian poker sites, Black Chip is primarily focused on Texas Hold’em and Omaha games, including Fixed and No Limit Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha, and Hi/Lo — though you will also find a decent selection of Stud games available.
Most of the traffic is going to be on the Hold’em tables, which is not surprising as that’s what has been the most popular for the last few years. Plus, with stakes as low as $0.01-$0.02, it’s pretty to get started, even if you are on a low budget. Things don’t get too hairy until some of the higher stake levels.
The Black Chip Poker app is incredibly easy to use and looks great on mobile and desktop devices. It’s filled with a host of great features, making it easy to find your ideal cash game or tournament.
Speaking of tournaments, BCP offers over $12 million in weekly prizes, ranging from small-time tournaments with affordable buy-ins up to the $500,000 GTD Sunday High Roller tournament.
And that’s just the regular events. Throughout the year players will have access to specialized events with exciting rulesets and mind-bending prizes.
Bonuses and Promotions – 4.9/5
New players get a 100% match on their first deposit of up to $2,000 — making this one of the more generous poker bonuses you’ll find. However, it doesn’t get automatically unlocked.
Players will have to stake real money at the table to earn Award Points and with every 27.5 points earned, they’ll get $1 released to their account.
Thankfully, BCP gives players a full 60 days to work through those requirements, so it should be easy for semi-serious players to unlock the whole thing without working too hard.
Once you’ve done that, there are referral bonuses, special events, and the Hump Day Reload Bonus which serves up a 50% match bonus every Wednesday.
Banking Options – 4.9/5
Players can deposit using Bitcoin and a few other forms of crypto, Luxon Pay, Person2Person, a variety of e-wallets, and most major credit cards. Payouts are fast and easy (unless you use the payout-by-check function, which is straightforward, but not the fastest).
2. America's Cardroom – Best Canadian Poker Site for Multi-Table Tournaments
Pros
100% bonus up to $2,000
Part of the Winning Poker Network
Endorsed by Chris Moneymaker and other pros
Huge selection of tournaments with massive prize pools
Online since 2001
24/7 support
Cons
No anonymous tables
Limited game variety outside of Hold’em and Omaha formats
America’s Cardroom is another great Canadian poker site connected to the Winning Poker Network. This means you’ll find a lot of the same great features and dedication to quality poker experience as our #1 pick, but just enough variety to warrant its spot at the top.
Real Money Poker – 4.95/5
Both tournaments and cash games primarily focus on Texas Hold’em and Omaha formats, though there are enough Stud games in the mix to offer a refreshing alternative for those seeking something different.
But the serious games are all going to follow what’s popular right now.
Much like our #1 pick, there is enough traffic passing through this site that you should be able to find an online poker room playing your preferred game at any time — and even if you can’t, you can start a new table and players will likely join quickly.
There are tournaments every day of the week, but Sunday is the Big Day, featuring most of the high-stakes games.
You’ll find everything from simple Sit & Go tournaments to the exciting Venom series of events where even the Warmup Tournament has $1,000,000 in prizes.
Bonuses and Promotions – 4.9/5
ACR offers new players a 100% match up to $2,000 when they make their first deposit. Just like Black Chip Poker, you’ll have 60 days to release the whole bonus and will unlock $1 in bonus cash for every 27.5 points you earn.
There are a whole host of free roll tournaments, specialized jackpots, reload bonuses, and more — so you’ve got plenty waiting for you after the welcome package.
Banking Options – 4.95/5
Players can load up their account through the excellent ACR poker app using Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, and Discover cards along with electronic transfers, e-wallets, and a variety of cryptocurrencies.
3. GG Poker – Best Canadian Poker Site for Texas Hold’em Cash Games
Pros
$5,000 in weekly freerolls
Excellent Hold’em and Omaha tournament variety
High-traffic poker rooms
Short deck Hold’em
Over $5,000,000 in weekly guarantees
Excellent mobile compatibility
Cons
Better suited for tournament players
Limited bonus variety
GG Poker is a powerhouse in the tournament scene, offering massive GTD prizes across several of its signature online poker tournaments. This has attracted a host of serious players, including World Series of Poker winner Daniel Negreanu.
Real Money Poker – 4.9/5
While there are quite a few Omaha tables available (and a variety of tournaments, including the Omaholic event), it’s clear that GG Poker is primarily focused on Texas Hold’em.
The upside to that is you’ll have no problem finding casual and high-roller staked games of No Limit and Pot Limit Hold’em, as well as fast, decisive games of Short Deck (6+) Texas Hold’em games, where everything lower than a 6 has been pulled from the deck.
GG Poker is serious about its tournament play, offering events throughout the week, including the featured Bounty Hunters Series and GGMillion$, as well as the Chinese Zodiac series and Express Satellites events where you can sidestep a lot of annoying qualifications to enter the big tournaments.
No matter what you play, you can be sure it will look amazing thanks to GG Poker’s impressive poker app. It blends function and form into an easy-to-navigate beast that runs beautifully on desktop and mobile devices alike.
Bonuses and Promotions – 4.8/5
While there is a wealth of great promotion events going on constantly, we felt the actual deposit bonus variety left a little to be desired.
For now, you can join weekly freerolls of $5,000 which allow you to get Ticketmaster gift cards, letting you enjoy your favourite artists and concerts.
If you are after a regular welcome package, you can grab a 100% first-deposit match bonus up to $777, or hit the challenge targets in AoF Hold’em cash tables to unlock up to C$50.
Banking Options – 4.9/5
GG Poker accepts a nice blend of credit and debit cards, as well as a few different e-wallet options, depending on where you’re playing from.
4. Jackpot City – Best Welcome Bonus of All Canadian Poker Sites
Pros
Up to $1,600 in bonus cash
Over 20 years of experience
Exciting casino and video poker games
Stellar customer support
24-hour payouts
Cons
Lacks crypto banking options
No cash games or tournament play
Jackpot City has been around for over 25 years, and in that time has perfected the art of online gambling. While it doesn’t offer the head-to-head play of our top three, it does manage to create a stellar single-player experience thanks to a robust collection of video and casino poker titles.
Did you know? Jackpot City is also one of the best Canadian mobile casino apps for real money.
Real Money Poker – 4.75/5
While most of Jackpot City’s 500+ casino games are focused on online slots from providers like Games Global and NetEnt, it still manages to deliver one heckuva table game experience thanks to several mobile-friendly casino poker games.
You’ll find popular titles like All Aces Poker, Deuces Wild Bonus Poker, Aces and Eights, Double Double Bonus Poker, and Bonus Poker Deluxe, among others.
And if you feel like the casino games lack the human touch, the live dealer section has a few poker titles including Live Ultimate Texas Hold’em Poker where you can play against an actual human dealer as the game is streamed to your device.
Bonuses and Promotions – 4.8/5
New players can get a 100% match up to $400 on each of their first four deposits for a total of $1,600 in bonus cash. Each deposit bonus comes with a very reasonable 35x wagering requirement, making it easy for even casual casino poker players to clear.
Bonus variety is limited at Jackpot City after the (admittedly generous) welcome bonus. But if you let them email you promotions, you’ll have more than enough offers coming in to keep your bankroll fat.
Banking Options – 4.8/5
Canadian players can load up their accounts using Visa, Mastercard, Paysafecard, iDebit, eCheck, Interac, Neosurf, InstaDebit, and MuchBetter.
The processing time on most withdrawal options is between 24 to 48 hours, making it one of the fastest payout Canadian online casinos on the market.
5. PlayOJO – Best Canadian Poker Site for Live Dealers
Pros
80 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza
No wagering requirements on any bonuses
Cashback on every game played
Excellent live dealer options
No minimum withdrawals
Cons
No cash games or tournaments
Smaller bonuses than competitors
Securing our last spot in the top five Canadian poker sites is PlayOJO.
Once again, there are no cash games or tournaments — instead, players will be met with a robust collection of casino and video poker games, as well as a hearty live dealer casino serving up several exciting live poker games.
Real Money Poker – 4.7/5
PlayOJO’s collection of games features several single and multi-hand video poker games including popular formats like Double Down, Joker Poker, 2 Ways Royal, and Aces and Faces.
There is also an impressive collection of live dealer poker games where you play against an actual human dealer. We found BetOn Poker, Playtech's Poker Lobby, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire live dealer video poker, 3 Card Brag, and several Casino Hold'em games.
Everything ran smoothly and looked great, especially on mobile.
Bonuses and Promotions – 4.7/5
New players can get 80 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza when they sign up and deposit $10 or more. Like all of PlayOJO’s bonuses, there are no wagering requirements, meaning you keep what you win outright.
When combined with the OJOplus program where you earn points that can be converted into cold hard cash with every game you play (money that can be withdrawn or re-wagered as you see fit), we feel that PlayOJO’s incredible terms more than make up for its smaller bonuses.
Banking Options – 4.8/5
PlayOJO accepts payments via Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Payz, electronic bank transfers, and Solo/Switch.
How We Ranked the Best Canadian Online Poker Sites
While we consider countless data points when scoring different poker sites in Canada, this guide focuses on what matters the most:
Real Money Poker
From high-stakes tournaments with massive GTD prizes to penny-stakes cash rooms and video poker machines, we’ve tested them all and scored each Canadian online casino based on overall quality and variety.
Bonuses and Promotions
Whether you’re looking for massive amounts of bonus cash upfront or a host of forgiving rakeback and cashback bonuses, we’ve got the best Canadian casino promos. At least one poker site on this list is bound to have a promotion that perfectly complements your playstyle.
Banking Options
Secure banking options are an important but underappreciated aspect of Canadian online casinos. Thankfully, every poker site we’ve included on this list offers a wide range of e-wallet, crypto, or credit card deposit options with fast payouts and secure end-to-end encryption.
Why is Black Chip Poker the Best Canadian Online Poker Site?
It was a herculean effort trying to limit Canada’s expansive poker scene down to just 10 casinos — and doubly so trying to figure out which one was the best.
But after hours of research and testing, we concluded that Black Chip Poker is the best Canadian poker site for the following reasons:
Amazing Welcome Bonus: BCP offers players a 100% first deposit match worth up to $2,000, making it one of the biggest welcome bonuses available — and with fair terms and conditions.
High-Traffic Tables: As part of the Winning Poker Network, Black Chip Poker sees tons of players every day, making it easy to find a table in your preferred stakes and formats at any time of day.
Over $12 Million GTD: Black Chip Poker has some of the best poker tournaments ranging from simple low-stakes MTT options up to the massive $500K High Roller tournament every Sunday.
Feature-Rich Poker App: The well-designed app puts all of BCP’s games and tournaments in one easy-to-use app, giving you access to fast and frantic online poker games, secure 2-factor authentication, and some other handy tools.
Is Playing Poker Online Better Than at Traditional Casinos?
Yes — at least we think so. Playing online poker carries several advantages when compared to a traditional poker hall.
Convenience and Accessibility
Online poker rooms are available 24/7, letting players enjoy their favourite card games at any time without the need to travel. Plus, with most modern poker sites being compatible with both mobile and desktop devices, you can play from anywhere in the world (so long as your device has a signal).
Variety of Games and Stakes
Most casinos are limited by how much space they can dedicate to poker, meaning not only will you have a more limited variety of games available to you, but the stakes at those tables will be similarly restricted.
Canadian poker sites are not limited in that way. You’ll find a variety of formats ranging from Hold’em to Omaha and even Stud and Brag in some places. The stakes range anywhere from micro-stakes tables where you wager pennies at a time, up to massive high-stakes tournaments.
Speaking of Tournaments…
Massive GTD Prizes
Some of the biggest poker sites have tournaments available every day of the week with all sorts of guaranteed prize pools.
For example, Black Chip Poker has over $12,000,000 in weekly guarantees across dozens of tournaments every single day.
Bonuses and Promotions
With generous welcome bonuses, referral programs, and rakeback offers, modern casino sites in Canada make it easy for you to pad your bankroll and have even more chances to win without risking additional money.
You’re not going to find that at your traditional land-based casinos.
Best Poker Sites Canada – FAQs
Is It Safe to Play Online Poker in Canada?
Yes, it is safe to play online poker in Canada — though we recommend you stick to properly vetted and regulated Canadian casino sites like the ones on this list.
Legitimate poker sites will not only have their software regularly tested for fairness and compliance, but they will also offer other features like SSL encryption, secure payment options, and bonuses with fair terms.
How Do Canadian Poker Bonuses Work?
Online poker bonuses work similarly to regular casino bonuses but with some differences. The most common is that many poker deposit match bonuses are released gradually as players stake real money at the tables, rather than being added to the account upfront but having stringent wagering requirements.
For example, the Black Chip Poker welcome bonus is a 100% match bonus worth up to $2,000. To use this bonus, you’ll need to earn Award Points by playing real money poker. For every 27.5 points you earn, Black Chip Poker will release $1 in bonus cash.
Which is the Best Canadian Online Poker Site?
Black Chip Poker is considered one of the top online poker platforms for Canadian players due to its generous bonuses (especially the $2,000 welcome package) and high-stakes tournament play with massive GTD prizes.
How Do I Pick the Right Canadian Poker Site for Me?
If you’re shopping around for your next exciting poker experience, make sure you define your preferences first. It will make it easier for you to select a suitable option faster.
Besides, ensure the Canadian poker site offers your preferred formats and stake levels with enough traffic for consistent gameplay. Compare welcome and reload bonuses, and read the terms to understand bonus release conditions.
And finally, don’t forget to read player reviews to gauge service quality before signing up.
Comparing the 5 Best Online Poker Sites Canada Has to Offer
Black Chip Poker: BCP is the best poker site Canada offers. From the $12+ million in GTD tournament prizes to quick-seat cash games in a wide range of stakes, it has a little something for everyone. New players can claim up to $2,000 in bonus cash.
America's Cardroom: As part of the Winning Poker Network, America’s Cardroom delivers an impeccable poker experience. This exciting poker app provides tons of Omaha, Hold’em, and Stud games, a $12.5 Million GTD Venom series of tournaments, and a $2,000 welcome bonus.
GG Poker: If you’re in love with Hold’em (especially in tournament format) GG Poker’s the place to be. There is a huge collection of micro and high-stakes cash rooms, massive GTD prizes, and 6+ Texas Hold’em games. Plus, you can participate in $5,000 weekly freerolls.
Jackpot City: The award-winning Jackpot City Casino offers a ton of exciting video poker games, some of the most advanced security features in the industry, and over 25 years of experience. New players can get up to $1,600 over their first four deposits.
PlayOJO: PlayOJO has a wealth of live dealer poker games including Hold’em, 3 Card Brag, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Poker. Additionally, new players can grab wager-free bonuses, including the 80 free spins to start.
How to Sign Up at the Best Canadian Poker Sites
Not sure how to get started with Canada’s top poker sites? Don’t worry about it! We’ve put together this easy-to-follow guide to creating your first poker account at the best Canadian poker site around: Black Chip Poker.
The process is pretty much the same for other sites we’ve listed above.
Step 1: Choose a Poker Site
Have a look at our list of the best Canadian poker sites
Or visit Black Chip Poker and click “Let’s Do This”
Click on “Get My Bonus” to start the download process
Once it’s downloaded, launch the app to begin registration
Step 2: Create an Account
Click the “Sign Up” button in the app
Fill out the form with your personal and contact information
After you finish, check your email for a verification link and click it
Step 3: Make the First Deposit
Log into your new account and find the deposit menu
Choose your preferred payment option
Follow the on-screen instructions
Claim a welcome package
Step 4: Play Poker Online
Go to the Poker section
Choose a tournament or table you want to join
Have fun!
And that’s it. It only took a few minutes and you’re now ready to win real money playing cash games and exciting multi-table tournaments.
Tips and Tricks for Playing at Canadian Online Poker Sites
Poker is easy to learn but difficult to master. Its high skill ceiling separates it from other card games, which is why even seasoned professionals with decades of experience still find themselves learning something new.
If you’re looking to up your poker game and maybe win a little more often, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some simple tips you can use to help you get out of your rut.
Study and Learn: Dive into poker books, and online articles, and watch some strategy videos to make sure you have a deep understanding of the game. You’ll want to focus on key concepts like pot odds, implied odds, and bluffing strategies (there’s still bluffing in online poker).
Practice Regularly: Many online poker sites offer micro-stakes tables, letting you play for pennies, which is a great way to practice the basics — but dynamics shift greatly depending on how much is at stake, so don’t assume that just because you can clean up at the low end, you’re going to be as successful during big games.
Analyze Your Games: Use trackers to review your hands and playing sessions. Depending on where you play, you may have to explore the app’s built-in features, which can help you identify mistakes and understand where you went wrong.
Learn to Read Opponents: This is harder to do online than it is in person, but a clever player can still learn to pay attention to how their opponents bet (especially if you’re seeing the same players from time to time). This can give you great insight into how strong or weak their hand is.
Master Bankroll Management: One of the best ways to avoid getting tilted and chasing losses is to create a budget (and stick with it). Once you’ve hit your limit, take a break. Also, it’s a good idea not to risk more than 1-2% of your total bankroll in a single game.
Ready to Play at the Best Online Poker Sites in Canada?
There are plenty of great poker sites available to Canadian bettors, but we’re confident that Black Chip Poker’s excellent blend of high-stakes tournaments and cash games makes it the best choice for most players.
If it doesn’t feel like the right choice for you, though, we recommend checking out any of the other nine sites reviewed. You’ll find everything from feature-rich poker apps to casual single-player casino and live poker games.
No matter where you decide to play, remember that the focus should be on having fun. So get out there, dominate the felt, and be sure to wager responsibly.
