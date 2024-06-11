Duelbits is a platform that offers users such entertainment as sports gambling and casino games. Additionally, there are projects with fast results (Crash, Mines), so you will not be bored. The website holds regular promotions for registered visitors, as well as provides the use of the Duelbits promo code - “infotoplist”. The VIP program with an opportunity to upgrade your status is no less interesting. When you move to new levels, you get access to daily cashback, instant cash rewards, etc. You can also use the Duelbits referral code to invite new players and get paid for their activities.
Latest DuelBits Promo Codes and Bonus Offers
|Product
|DuelBits Promo Code
|Bonus & Welcome Offer
|DuelBits Welcome Bonus
|infotoplist
|instant unlock Ace’s rewards
|DuelBits No Deposit Bonus
|infotoplist
|get up 50% rakeback
|Duelbits Free Spins Bonus
|activate now
|get 500 free spins
|Duel Poker Bonus
|infotoplist
|get $5 cash
|Drops & Wins Live Bonus
|hellagood
|Win a share of $500000 each month on Live Casino
|Drops & Wins Slots Bonus
|csgo100
|Win a share of $2000000 each month
|VIP Program
|infotoplist
|Ace’s Rewards & Ace’s VIP Lounge
Duelbits Promo & Referral Codes List
infotoplist - if you activate this promo code, Ace rewards will be instantly unblocked, and a rakeback of about 50% will be credited;
hellagood - when you activate this promo code, Ace rewards will be unblocked right away; a rakeback of about 50% will be also granted;
hellago - when you activate this promo code, Ace rewards will be unblocked right away; a rakeback of about 50% will be also granted.
How to Use Duelbits Promo Code?
Create an account on the official website duelbits.com using your email address, Google/Steam/MetaMask services.
Having logged into your profile, open the pop-up menu in the upper left part of the web page.
Go to the "Offers" tab and select the “Referral Code” or "Promo Code" block.
Enter one of the suggested combinations, for instance, infotoplist.
Get an instant reward (Ace unlock) and a rakeback of about 50%.
Benefits of Duelbits Promo Codes
You can experience the benefits offered by the Duelbits Promo Code when you use it. However, keep in mind that each combination can be activated only once. The main advantages of such an incentive include:
increased interest in the official site;
the possibility of obtaining instant rewards;
using the reward for your own purposes to get acquainted with the features of the site;
the opportunity to receive daily, weekly, and monthly payments, instant cash prizes for the level upgrade;
the chance to use the funds from the platform for gambling in the casino and in the sportsbook that can be followed by testing the speed of winning withdrawal.
What is the Difference Between Promo and Referral Codes?
A promo code is a combination of symbols, which, when entered, gives certain rewards. It can be issued by the administration of the gambling platform as a gift for a particular holiday or to increase your activity. The type of gift depends on the conditions of the current promotion. It is possible to get the combination both on thematic forums and in e-mail newsletters sent by the site.
If we take a look at the Duelbits referral code, it is used only by partners of the gambling establishment. When you activate it, you get an instant unlocking of Ace rewards and almost 50% rakeback. The great thing is that you too can become an affiliate of the platform, invite new users and receive commissions. For this purpose, you need to:
log in to your profile on the official website duelbits.com;
go to the tab " Affiliates";
find the box labeled "Enter Code", enter any combination, and click on "Set Code";
copy the link and share it with your friends. You can also place it on your own site or personal blog.
All users registered through the link become your referrals. You will be rewarded for all of them. You will receive 10% of the bets of each referral. The more active they are, the more substantial will be the rewards.
Duelbits.com Casino Overview
Duelbits Casino offers a wide range of games. They are grouped into the following categories:
Original products. These are exciting projects with fast results, for example, Plinko, Crash, and Mines.
Slots. These are slot machines with three and five reels. Some of them are endowed with special symbols, bonus rounds, and free spins. You can activate The Story of Medusa or The Book of Demi-Gods.
Real-time games. Their peculiarity is that your opponent will be a real dealer. Choose PowerUP Roulette, Crazy Coin Flip, or XXXTreme Lightning Roulette.
Blackjack. This is an exciting card game. Its essence is to make combinations, which will give 21 points.
All games have a high RTP rate (95% or more). This assures the possibility of large payouts. The advantage is that the site presents only licensed slots equipped with a random number generator. The device generates random results of the reels spinning, and therefore you can be sure that the game is fair.
Is Duelbits Legit?
Newcomers to the gambling world are always concerned about the honesty, safety, and reliability of the game in the casino. Due to the fact that the activities of Duelbits are legit, you can be sure of the results. There are also no issues with the account replenishment and withdrawal of funds as transactions are processed in a short time.
The Duelbits online casino operates under a license issued by Curacao. Its owner is Liquid Gaming N.V. The presence of permits guarantees that the platform meets all the requirements and standards regarding the reliability of gambling and financial transactions. Supervisory authorities conduct regular inspections, which are successfully completed. This encourages casino owners to improve service and expand the list of services provided.
The existence of a license is the reason for the variety of deposit methods. Representatives of financial organizations cooperate only with verified services. That's why you are offered to make a deposit through:
Visa, and Mastercard cards;
electronic wallets like Webmoney, Skrill;
cryptocurrencies Litecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether.
There is one way provided for users to withdraw their winnings. Cryptocurrency wallets are used for this purpose.
As for user reviews, see them at trustpilot.com. The rating of the platform is 3.2.
Pros and Cons of Duelbits.com
Like all gambling sites, Duelbits has advantages and disadvantages. Read the information below to draw conclusions about the platform and see if it's worth your time. Some of the major pros include:
a great range of various casino games and sports gambling optons;
operation under license from Curacao;
seven interface languages including English, Spanish, and German;
availability of referral program;
regular start of tournaments with a large prize pool;
bonus offers for sportsbook and casino visitors;
ease and speed of registration on the official site;
a variety of methods of deposit (bank cards, cryptocurrency, virtual wallets Webmoney/Skrill).
The disadvantages of the platform are as follows:
withdrawal to cryptocurrency wallets only;
there is no provision for using gift cards to top up the balance;
it cannot be accessed by users from some countries (USA, Austria, Germany, Curacao, UK, etc.).
Main Promotions & Bonuses
The gambling platform holds regular promotions and tournaments for registered visitors on a regular basis. For example, for sports betting fans, there is a daily Ace's Ace jackpot drawing. If you want to participate, you need to:
choose an event taking place within the framework of different sports tournaments;
place a single or parlay bet from $1 with odds of at least 1.5;
get a ticket for the final drawing;
wait until the end of the day, when the winners will be determined.
Also, the sportsbook offers its visitors first-round insurance for MMA, a 10% cashback for unsuccessful tennis bets.
Players in the casino have access to The Golden Era tournament, which has a prize pool of $150,000. Your task is to bet on the slots specified in the rules. Collect tournament points to get closer to first place and receive your reward.
Customer Support
Support service operates in online casinos around the clock. Online chat is offered to contact the consultants. You can ask any questions regarding:
gameplay;
the use of promo codes;
crediting bonuses;
registration and authorization;
financial transactions.
Operators respond quickly with detailed answers. This will help you solve the problem and continue to have fun. The site also has a section with the most frequent user questions and the answers to them. If you get acquainted with them, you will be able to solve your problem without contacting the operators of the helpdesk.
Conclusion
DuelBits is a platform that provides services to users who are 18 years of age or older. It combines several areas (sportsbook, casino, and games with quick results), so you won't get bored. There are several registration methods for the convenience of newcomers, including email, Google, Steam, and MetaMask.
The advantages of DuelBits include easy navigation, tournaments and promotions, and an active referral system. Check out the offered review and choose the best for yourself to enjoy an extravaganza of emotions.
FAQ
Is DuelBits promo codes legit?
Yes, DuelBits promo codes are absolutely legal. They are provided by the casino administration to direct partners who distribute combinations on their own websites or blogs. For example, you can use such promo codes as infotoplist or hellagood.
How to use Duelbits promo codes?
Create an account at duelbits.com using your email address, or Google/Steam/MetaMask profile.
Click on the pop-up menu in the upper left corner of the site.
Open "Offers" - “Referral Code” or "Promo Code."
Enter one of the combinations, for example, infotoplist.
Get an instant reward (unlock Ace) and about 50% rakeback.
What will I receive with Duelbits code?
The gift you receive depends on the conditions of the current promotion. When you enter infotoplist or hellagood, it unlocks Ace rewards and gives you up to 50% rakeback.
Can you play Duelbits in the USA?
No, you can't play Duelbits directly from the USA. It is only possible by using a VPN. Information on where is Duelbits legal can be found in the Terms and Conditions.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.