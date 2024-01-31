Keep on reading to find out how you can use the CSGORoll promo code “HELLANEW” and receive special rewards and bonuses such as 3 free cases and a 5% deposit bonus.
CSGORoll Promo Codes 2024 - Use “HELLANEW” For 3 Free Cases And A 5% Deposit Bonus
CSGORoll is a popular gambling website that provides a variety of games to users worldwide. Read our review to learn about promo codes and receive free coins and other bonuses.
CSGORoll is one of the best CS:GO gambling websites out there. It provides its players with numerous games and services as well as multiple ways to earn unique rewards, bonuses, and benefits which can be even greater if you use the CSGORoll promo code. Continue reading this review to learn more about the CSGORoll promo code and how you can use it to obtain unique rewards such as free cases and a bonus on all cash deposits.
Latest CSGORoll Promo Codes and Bonus Offers
Product
CSGORoll Code
Bonus & Welcome Offer
CSGORoll Welcome Offer
HELLANEW
Get 3 Free Cases & 5% Deposit Bonus
CSGORoll Free Cases
GAMBLE-CSGO
Get 3 Free Cases
CSGORoll Free Coins
GAMBLE100
Get free coins with a Cases
CSGORoll Deposit Bonus
HELGO
Get +5% Deposit Bonus
How to use CSGORoll Promo Code?
Using your CSGORoll promo code is a straightforward task. All you have to do is follow our guide outlined below and you will be reaping the benefits of the code in no time.
Step 1: The first thing you need to do is head over to the CSGORoll website which you can do by using the provided link or typing the following address https://csgoroll.com/r/HELLANEW into your web browser of choice.
Step 2: The next thing you need to do is link your Steam account to the website which you can do by clicking on the green “Login”, or "Claim Now" button if you are already logged in, located in the top right corner of your screen.
Step 3: Doing so will lead you to a new address where you will be required to provide your Steam information. Once you do so, click on the green “Sign In” button in the center of the page.
Step 4: Afterward, head back to the CSGORoll home page and click on the “Rewards” tab located in the top left corner of the screen.
Step 5: Once you do this, you will be redirected to the “CSGORoll Code” part of the website. Type in your favorite promo code such as “HELLANEW” into the designated text box located at the center of the screen.
Step 6: After entering your code, click on the green “Claim” button displayed at the center of the screen.
Congratulations, you have successfully used your promo code. Enjoy your rewards including the 3 free cases and a 5% deposit bonus.
Benefits of Using CSGORoll Promo Codes
Just like any other gambling website out there, CSGORoll offers its users a variety of benefits and rewards. One of these benefits are the CSGORoll promo codes which can be redeemed on the website and grant the user free cases, free coins, and an increase on all cash deposits. Another benefit that CSGORoll offers to its players is its own affiliate program.
Both the affiliate program and the CSGORoll promo codes are an excellent way to show appreciation to the already established player base whose members are using the website on a daily basis, as well as to attract new users to the website.
Are CSGORoll Referral Codes Legit?
All promo codes that are posted on the official CSGORoll website or shared via the official CSGORoll social media channels are 100% legitimate. However, it is worth mentioning that there are fraudulent websites in existence that will try to scam users by sharing fake promo codes.
If you want to check whether a promo code is legit or not, you can do so by seeing whether the code fulfills the following requirements.
- Source - Make sure that the promo code you are using is from a legitimate source such as the official CSGORoll website or their official social media accounts, or their authorized partners such as HellaGood.Marketing , CSGOCatalog.com , and Gamble-CSGO.com .
- Expiration date - Ensure that the promo codes you are trying to use have not expired. Most promo codes come with an expiration date so if your source is claiming that a certain promo code is usable at all times, it is likely a fake code.
- Terms and conditions - All legitimate promo codes come with their own terms and conditions which are always stated clearly and feature realistic requirements. Some codes may require you to complete a KYC verification, some can only be activated within a specific time frame, for example only 24 hours after registering an account, etc.
- Personal Information - All legitimate promo codes will never require you to provide any personal information.
- Community Feedback - You can always check reputable forums, websites, reviews, and other social media communities and see whether users have had any issues with a specific promo code.
CSGORoll is a legal and legitimate gambling website and one of the leading of its kind within the industry. Founded in 2016 CSGORoll is being operated by Feral Holdings Limited with its registered address at 9 Barrack Road, Belize City, Belize.
CSGORoll provides its services to thousands of players every day which is a testament to the website’s legitimacy. This is further attested by many positive reviews posted by users on reputable websites such as Trustpilot.com.
Advantages and Disadvantages of CSGORoll
As we mentioned above, CSGORoll is one of the best CS:GO gambling websites and it proudly advertises itself as such. However, this title comes with its own advantages and disadvantages so let’s take a look at them.
✔️ Advantages
- User-friendly Interface. One of the advantages of CSGORoll is the fact that it uses an extremely simple and user-friendly interface which makes navigating the website and finding what you are looking for an extremely simple task.
- Deposit Methods. Another huge advantage of CSGORoll is its wide variety of deposit methods. The website accepts fiat deposits made by credit cards and most payment applications, as well as most forms of cryptocurrency. Most importantly, all deposits are safe, secure, and instantaneous.
- Customer Support. Another huge mark in the “Advantages” column goes to CSGORoll’s customer support. The website features an FAQ section where users can find solutions to some of the most common issues that can be encountered on the website. However, if that isn’t enough, users can contact customer support via live chat, the customer support page , or by sending an email to [email protected].
❌ Disadvantages
- Limited Game Selection. One of the biggest disadvantages of CSGORoll is its game selection. The website only offers a few games compared to some other gambling websites. While each of the games is simple, fair, and fun to play, the fact of the matter is that the selection of games is very limited and that the website would greatly benefit from expanding it.
- Limited Withdrawal Methods. Another disadvantage of CSGORoll is that its withdrawal methods are limited to only two options, CS:GO Skins (P2P) and CS:GO Skins (CSGOROll’s stock). This in itself is not an issue if you are somebody who is just after the skins, however, we can’t help but feel that the website is lacking in this department compared to other casino websites that offer withdrawals in the form of cryptocurrency.
Available Games on CSGORoll
CSGORoll offers its users a variety of games, and although the selection is not as big as on some other gambling websites, all of the games are fair and fun to play so let’s take a closer look at them.
Player VS Environment
Plinko
Plinko is a game of chance where you roll a ball down a pyramid of pegs that has holes at the bottom represented by different multipliers. After placing your bet, the ball will start rolling down hitting pegs on its way until it falls into one of the holes which will then result in your winnings. Lower multipliers are located near the center of the pyramid while higher multipliers are spread out towards its sides.
Unboxing
The unboxing is a game of chance in which you open a mystery CS:GO case that contains a variety of CS:GO skins. This case is essentially a mystery box that when opened will result in the player receiving one of the skins in contains. Each skin that can be obtained from a case is listed and the more valuable the skin, the lower the chance to receive it. But hey, that's what makes this game fun.
Dice
Dice is a game of chance in which the player selects a number and then attempts to roll higher than it. The higher the set number, the bigger the multiplier and therefore your winnings.
Roll
Roll is a game of chance that works similarly to roulette but on a smaller scale. The players place their bets and try to guess the color that the pointer will land on. Each color has a multiplier assigned to it which determines your winnings.
Crash
Crash is a game of chance that is pretty common on gambling websites. Players place their bets at the start of the game and watch the multiplier rise to a specific point before it crashes. The goal is to place your bet as close as possible to the actual crash, but not go over it, else you will lose all your winnings.
Player VS Player
Coin Flip
Coin Flip is a very simple game of chance in which you bet your CS:GO skins against another player and proceed to a coin toss. Whoever guesses the result of the coin toss correctly, receives all the skins.
Dice Duel
Dice Duel is a game of chance that is very similar to the Coin Flip. You and another player place your bets and the outcome is determined by a dice roll rather than a coin toss. Whoever rolls higher gets to keep all the skins.
Case Battles
Case Battles is a game of chance in which you and another player open a CS:GO case and receive a skin contained within it. If you are lucky enough, and you get a more valuable skin than your opponent, you get to keep both of the skins, otherwise, you lose it all.
Deposit & Withdrawal Methods
CSGORoll provides a wide variety of deposit and withdrawal methods to its users. The website accepts deposits in the form of fiat currency, and cryptocurrency as well as via popular payment applications. However, it only allows withdrawals in the form of CS:GO skins. Below is a list of all available deposit and withdrawal methods.
Deposit Methods
- Cards: Visa & MasterCard;
- PayPal (Gift Cards);
- Google Pay;
- Trustly;
- Giropay;
- SOFORT;
- Klarna;
- Neteller;
- Przelewy24;
- iDeal;
- Bancontact;
- BTC;
- ETH;
- USDT (ERC20);
- USDC (ERC20);
- XRP;
- LTC;
- ADA;
- DOGE;
- Skrill;
- UnionPay;
- NeoSurf.
Withdrawal Methods
- CS:GO Skins (P2P);
- CS:GO Skins (CSGOROll’s stock)
Conclusion
All in all, CSGORoll is a great CS:GO gambling website that provides a wide selection of services to its users. The website's simple interface makes it extremely user-friendly and easy to navigate. The website also supports a wide variety of deposit methods and all of them are instantaneous, safe, and secured. However, CSGORoll’s withdrawal methods are not as variable and only limited to CS:GO skins, which isn’t really an issue if CS:GO skins are what you are after.
When it comes to games, the selection is somewhat limited compared to some other cryptocurrency websites, however, all games are fair and fun to play. However, it is important to note that this is not much of a con considering the fact that CSGORoll advertises itself as a primarily CSGO skins-focused gambling website. Overall, CSGORoll is a perfect casino for all CSGO gambling fans.
FAQ:
What is the promo code for CSGORoll?
How to use the CSGORoll promo code?
Redeeming a CSGORoll promo code is a simple task and can be done by following the steps outlined below.
- Head over to the CSGORoll website.
- Link your Steam account to the CSGORoll page by providing your Steam credentials.
- Go to the “Rewards” section of the CSGORoll website.
- Enter your promo code such as “HELLANEW” into the designated field and click “Claim”.
Congratulations, you have successfully used your CSGORoll promo code. Enjoy your rewards.
Is the CSGORoll code legit?
Yes, CSGORoll is a legal legitimate website and all of the CSGORoll promo codes provided by CSGORoll’s official social media accounts are legitimate and when used, will grant users unique rewards and bonuses such as 3 free cases and a 5% bonus on all cash deposits.
How many times can I use the CSGOROll promo code?
Every CSGORoll promo code such as “HELGO”, “HELLANEW”, “GAMBLE100” and “CSGOROLL 1003” can only be redeemed once per user.
Is the CSGORoll promo code free?
Yes, all CSGORoll promo codes are free and can be found via CSGORoll's official social media websites as well as numerous review websites such as Hellagood.marketing.
