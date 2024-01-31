Roobet has been taking the Crypto gambling space by storm, and many players have shifted to the lucrative platform. But is it as good as everyone says, and can you trust the website? These are all legitimate questions concerning players when depositing their money. Read through our review of the trendiest online casino today as we break down everything you need to know, from using a Roobet promo code “HELLA1” to unlock Instant RooWards Access and getting up to 70 free spins, to the pros and cons of such promo codes, to all the different games hosted on this casino.
Roobet Promo Code 2024: Use “HELLA1” For Up To 70 Free Spins Worth $80
Roobet is one of the biggest online Crypto casinos today, and here’s everything you need to know about it, from promo codes to the games and features in store.
How To Use Roobet Promo Code?
Similar to how one uses an affiliate code, using a Roobet promo code is quite easy! Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use Roobet promo codes.
- Register on Roobet.com using your email address
- Click the Redeem option on the top right, just above the Roobet icon
- Click on the input field and enter your promo code. Tip: Enter Code HELLA1 for the best rewards upon registration.
- Press Redeem Promotion and instantly get rewarded with Instant RooWards access, alongside 70 free spins worth up to $80 if you use code HELLA1
Which Benefits Will You Receive With Roobet Promo Codes
Roobet releases new and exciting promo codes regularly, so the rewards will keep on changing. As a Roobet user, you can expect exciting bonuses, free coins, and instant rewards for cashing in a bunch of different bonus codes. These often take the form of:
- Free Spins: These spins are like a freebie for selected slots where you don't have to spend a dime. You can get these free spins by betting on slots or by using a cool Roobet referral code. For instance, if you enter the code HELLA1, you'll score a whopping 70 free spins worth $80, with each spin split into three tiers.
- Cashback/Rakeback on your wagers: These rewards insure your balance: the currency you use to play any game on Roobet. You can earn this free balance by grabbing a Roobet code or participating in awesome promotions, challenges, or contests.
- RooWards Access: You’ve seen this term floating around a lot, but what exactly does it imply? RooWards access is the ultimate VIP experience at Roobet, giving loyal players exclusive perks and bonuses. You can unlock RooWards access by betting a specific amount of money or using a Roobet promo code.
Are Roobet Referral Codes Legit?
Let's put your mind at ease if you’re still on the fence about whether these codes are legit or not. Roobet has an average rating of 4.6 stars on TrustPilot, with 80% of users giving it a 5-star rating.
The platform has been in business since 2019, and they partnered with multiple reputable organizations to offer their customer base exciting new promo codes every month. Besides, there is no deposit required to cash in some of these codes, meaning you’re not risking anything when you are looking for these free rewards.
However, it’s important to be wary of getting codes from illegitimate sources. While the Roobet website will tell you if a promo code isn’t valid, you should take it upon yourself not to trust any third-party vendors that offer promo codes in exchange for anything else. Make sure that you only get every Roobet referral code (and affiliate code by extension) from platforms and websites that are trusted, safe partners or are assuredly affiliated with Roobet in some capacity.
Advantages and Disadvantages of Roobet
Like any other platform, Roobet comes with its fair share of drawbacks. Since this is supposed to be an objective review of the platform, let’s evaluate Roobet's pros and cons to see how it compares with other online casinos.
Pros:
✅ Accepts Cryptocurrency
✅ Mobile friendly Casino
✅ Lucrative Rewards program
✅ Variety of mini-games
✅ User-friendly design and high user retention
✅ Features a Welcome Bonus
Cons:
⛔ Due to NetEnt restrictions, Roobet is restricted in countries such as the US and UK
⛔ The use of VPN is prohibited
⛔ No Phone Support
As you can see, the biggest disadvantage of using Roobet is that it doesn’t have a dedicated mobile application. The only way for mobile users to use Roobet is through the browser version. However, it should still be mentioned that the browser version is quite usable on mobile.
Other than that, there are no significant drawbacks to using Roobet.com. It has a fantastic design and multiple casino games for players to enjoy. You don’t even have to worry about the lack of any welcome bonus code since you’ll be using the promo code HELLAGO to get 70 free spins!
Main Promotions on Roobet
Roobet always has ongoing promotions for new and recurring players. If you’re a loyal Roobet customer, you can benefit from hitting multiple milestones, which activate the more you bet on the platform.
You can assess all of these promos from the list below, which highlights key bonuses for each promotion.
Welcome Bonus Promo Codes
While the welcome bonus code and package changes from time to time, Roobet always tries to have an exciting welcome promo code in store for their newer customers. Right now, you can get 70 free spins worth $80 by using the code HELLA1 upon registration! Don't miss out on this amazing offer. Join Roobet now, dive into some awesome games, and claim your special gift!
But wait, there's more! Roobet is all about keeping the fun going with a bunch of promotions, contests, and exclusive deals. And here's a little secret – you can uncover some hidden gems by following them on social media. So make sure to stay connected and never miss out on the extra goodies they have in store for you!
Here’s how you can unlock all three tiers of the welcome bonus code and package:
- Bet a total of $400 on any Roobet minigame to unlock 25 free spins, each of which is worth $0.40.
- Wager another $600 on Roobet games to get 20 Clover Bonanza spins, this time worth $1.00 each!
- Finally, you can reach the last milestone by betting another $1500. This time, you’ll get 25 free spins for Aztec Magic Bonanza, each worth $2.00!
Limited-time Promotions
Roobet knows how to keep things exciting with their one-time promotions, drawing more players to the site. Right now, they have a fantastic offer called "Mr. Roo's Metaverse Marathon": a promotion where you get to play various games and earn awesome rewards. Additionally, if you play at a featured slot during the special event, you'll score thrice as many RooWards!
Promo Codes
Roobet is known for giving away various promo codes, although they can be a bit elusive at times. These codes are subject to change periodically, so it's a good idea to keep a close eye on Roobet's social media channels. They often share codes for exclusive one-time promotions and contests that may not be featured on their website.
By staying connected to their social networks, you'll have a better chance of snagging those coveted promo codes and benefiting from the extra perks they bring. Also, if you're a regular at Roobet, make sure to check out their News section. It serves as a hub for announcements about exciting partnerships, upcoming bonus code and packages, and promotions exclusively available to players.
RooWards
At Roobet, you'll come across three distinct types of RooWards. Let's dive into each one:
- Daily Rakeback: To reach the first tier of Roowards, you'll need to wager at least $1,000. As you progress through the tiers, you'll passively earn more Rakeback. The specific amount of Rakeback you're eligible for will depend on your betting activity from the previous day. In simple terms, the more you wagered, the higher your Rakeback will be.
- Weekly Rakeback: These RooWards allow you to boost your cash-back percentage by betting a total of $1,500 across different games on Roobet. As you level up, your cash-back percentage increases, landing you even more rewards.
- Monthly Bonus: For this type of RooWards, you'll receive rewards based on an
assessment of your gameplay throughout the entire month. To qualify, you need to have placed bets totalling $2,500 during that month. The more you play, the greater the rewards you'll receive.
VIP Program
Roobet truly values high rollers and loyal players, which is why they have crafted an exceptional VIP program. Once it has been established that a player is eligible for the Roobet VIP Club, they will be assigned a dedicated VIP manager who will personally reach out to them. This VIP manager will ensure that the player receives top-notch assistance and exclusive treatment throughout their VIP journey.
Being a VIP at Roobet comes with some incredible perks that go beyond what money can purchase. VIPs get access to personalized prizes that are exclusive to VIPs.
Available Games on Roobet
At Roobet, you can quite literally find any traditional Casino game. Roobet’s various casino games are playable through multiple service providers. In simpler terms, Roobet has partnered with different software developers, each of which hosts casino game titles. You might find some of these names to be a bit familiar if you’ve ever played other online casino games:
- Pragmatic Play (24 titles)
- Play’n Go (15 titles)
- Hacksaw Gaming (4 titles)
- Nolimit City (7 titles)
- Red Tiger (4 titles)
- Push Gaming (5 titles)
- Evolution (1 title)
- Netent (161 titles)
- Quickspin (2 titles)
- BGaming (2 titles)
- Fantasma (1 title)
- Bersoft (1 title)
As you can probably expect from a platform that hosts so many titles, you’ll find all kinds of casino games at Roobet:
- Slots
- Sportsbook
- Crash
- Live Casino
- Game Shows
- Black Jack
- Baccarat
- Roulette
- Mines
- Dice
- Towers
- Plinko
Deposit & Withdrawal Methods
Roobet used to be a cryptocurrency-exclusive platform. But as of a recent update, the website has started to accept more traditional forms of payment. You can now use your Visa and MasterCard credit cards and other forms of online banking to make payments on Roobet.
As for crypto, Roobet accepts most popular cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC). Moreover, there is no deposit limits on BTC and LTC, but Ethereum has a minimum deposit requirement of 0.001 ETH.
Conclusion
Roobet has quickly cemented itself as a trustworthy and transparent online casino, despite being a relative newcomer in the industry. They’ve managed to garner a significant fan base within just a few years of operation. Their popularity can be attributed to their transparency, affiliations, and their unique and innovative approach to casino design.
Roobet stands out from its competition by offering several distinct advantages to the player, such as anonymous registration, a variety of in-house games that utilize a provably fair algorithm, and a range of generous ongoing promotions with plenty of free coins and other goodies. These promotions are designed to reward players and enhance their gaming experience, creating a sense of excitement and loyalty.
All in all, Roobet is a fantastic online casino platform, a sentiment that is echoed by its growing and recurring player base.
FAQ
What Is the Promo Code for Roobet?
The best welcome promo code for Roobet is HELLA1, which grants you with immediate RooWards Access and 70 spins worth up to $80.
How To Use Roobet Promo Codes?
You can use Roobet promo codes by going to the Redeem section. Simply click Redeem Promotion after entering your code and claim your rewards.
Is Roobet Code Legit?
Yes. Roobet has been in business since 2019 and its games operate through a provably fair algorithm, so it’s all quite safe and legit.
How Many Times Can I Use the Roobet Promo Code?
Most Roobet promo codes are one-time promotions. However, many promo codes offer long-lasting bonuses that stay in effect for a while.
Is the Roobet promo code free?
Yes, all Roobet promo codes are free. Simply follow the steps mentioned above to enter any eligible Roobet promo code.
