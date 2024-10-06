Survey Photographs Of Colonial India Reveal More Than Brick And Mortar

The exhibition can also be seen as a study of the gaze, a juxtaposition of colonial and nationalist sentiments, and a comparison of how the people see the monuments entirely differently. While the conquerors were accounts of the places and riches they took over, by the latter half of the 19th century, many Indian films and photographers had successfully entered the space. The postcard section, carefully observed, shows While the colonial photographers presented the monuments with a generalised context, the Indians made it a point to rectify and embed the history more culturally vibrant and appropriate through the basic means of photographic captions and what the text tells.