Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Suffer Shock 1-2 Loss At Augsburg - In Pics

Borussia Dortmund were reduced to 10 men as they slumped to a 1-2 defeat at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday (October 26, 2024). Alexis Claude-Maurice struck twice for Augsburg as Dortmund lost again after taking the lead, following their 2-5 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Nuri Sahin's team took the lead after just four minutes on Saturday, with Donyell Malen slotting home. Augsburg got an unexpected equaliser in the 25th minute when Claude-Maurice broke through, found no resistance from four defenders and had plenty of space to drill in a long-range finish.