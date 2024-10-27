Photo

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Suffer Shock 1-2 Loss At Augsburg - In Pics

Borussia Dortmund were reduced to 10 men as they slumped to a 1-2 defeat at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday (October 26, 2024). Alexis Claude-Maurice struck twice for Augsburg as Dortmund lost again after taking the lead, following their 2-5 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Nuri Sahin's team took the lead after just four minutes on Saturday, with Donyell Malen slotting home. Augsburg got an unexpected equaliser in the 25th minute when Claude-Maurice broke through, found no resistance from four defenders and had plenty of space to drill in a long-range finish.

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga soccer photo gallery_Borussia Dortmund players
Bundesliga soccer: Borussia Dortmund players stand on the pitch in dejection at the end of match | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Borussia Dortmund players stand on the pitch in dejection at the end of the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund at WWK-Arena, Augsburg, Germany.

2/9
Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga soccer photo gallery_Augsburgs Alexis Claude-Maurice
Bundesliga soccer: Augsburg's Alexis Claude-Maurice, right, celebrates with teammates Augsburg's Frank Onyeka after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Augsburg's Alexis Claude-Maurice, right, celebrates with teammates Augsburg's Frank Onyeka after scoring his side's second goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund at WWK-Arena, Augsburg, Germany.

3/9
Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga soccer photo gallery_Nediljko Labrovic
Bundesliga soccer: Augsburg's goalkeeper Nediljko Labrovic makes a save | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Augsburg's goalkeeper Nediljko Labrovic makes a save during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund at WWK-Arena, Augsburg, Germany.

4/9
Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga soccer photo gallery_Phillip Tietz
Bundesliga soccer: Augsburg's Phillip Tietz, right, challenges for the ball with Dortmund's Ramy Bensebaini | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Augsburg's Phillip Tietz, right, challenges for the ball with Dortmund's Ramy Bensebaini during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund at WWK-Arena, Augsburg, Germany.

5/9
Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga soccer photo gallery_Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
Bundesliga soccer: Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, centre, challenges for the ball with Augsburg's Chrislain Matsima | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, centre, challenges for the ball with Augsburg's Chrislain Matsima during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund at WWK-Arena, Augsburg, Germany.

6/9
Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga soccer photo gallery_Ramy Bensebaini
Bundesliga soccer: Dortmund's Ramy Bensebaini, right, and Augsburg's Marius Wolf | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Dortmund's Ramy Bensebaini, right, and Augsburg's Marius Wolf in action during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund at WWK-Arena, Augsburg, Germany.

7/9
Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga soccer photo gallery_Alexis Claude-Maurice
Bundesliga soccer: Augsburg's Alexis Claude-Maurice, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Augsburg's Alexis Claude-Maurice, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund at WWK-Arena, Augsburg, Germany.

8/9
Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga soccer photo gallery_Kristijan Jakic
Bundesliga soccer: Augsburg's Kristijan Jakic, centre, challenges for the ball with Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, right, and Ramy Bensebaini | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Augsburg's Kristijan Jakic, centre, challenges for the ball with Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, right, and Dortmund's Ramy Bensebaini during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund at WWK-Arena, Augsburg, Germany.

9/9
Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga soccer photo gallery_Dortmunds Donyell Malen
Bundesliga soccer: Dortmund's Donyell Malen, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Dortmund's Donyell Malen, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund at WWK-Arena, Augsburg, Germany.

