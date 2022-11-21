Yamuna Expressway Murder: Body Found In Red Suitcase Identified As Ayushi Yadav From Delhi, Father Arrested

The girl whose dead body was found stuffed in a suitcase, last Friday on the service road of Yamuna E-way near Mathura is identified as Ayushi and it was found she was allegedly killed by her father, Nitesh Yadav, said police sources.

As per reports, Nitesh shot his daughter Ayushi, 21, dead over the family’s honour. The details of the confession are yet to be revealed officially by the Mathura police.

Sources said the incident had occurred on the afternoon of November 17. After allegedly killing her, Nitesh wrapped her body in a plastic sheet and stuffed it in a red suitcase. The murder was committed before other two members of the family. Their roles in the crime are yet to be ascertained.

Sources reveal that the accused was allegedly furious on Ayushi because she had gone incognito for some time. She returned on Friday when a heated argument occurred in the house following which she was shot by her father.

Police were intimated of the dead body on November 18 after which set off a blind murder investigation. Police had informed the media that the dead body had a bullet wound in the chest and several injury marks on the head and body.

As many as eight teams were formed to search of the identify the deceased.

Two days later, manual surveillance helped the cops trace the girl’s identity as Ayushi Yadav, a BCA student who lived in the Mod Bandh area of New Delhi with parents and a brother. Nitesh, however, was missing. He was later found, taken into custody and brought along with the mother and brother to Mathura to identify Ayushi's body.

The police became suspicious on discovering Ayushi's family had not filed any missing complaint with the police. The full sequence of events in the case are yet to be unveiled by Mathura police. They are expected to hold a press briefing by Monday evening.