Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Woman Dies In Pothole Related Accident In Bengaluru, CM Orders Probe

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday directed the police to conduct a preliminary inquiry based on the complaint received and report back, as he also assured prompt action.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.(File photo)
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 3:02 pm

A 50-year-old woman has died of injuries sustained in a road accident here, for which locals have blamed a pothole and held the civic officials responsible.

Umadevi, who was severely injured in an accident on Monday and was undergoing treatment at ESI hospital in Rajajinagar here, succumbed to the injuries last night.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday directed the police to conduct a preliminary inquiry based on the complaint received and report back, as he also assured prompt action.

"I have given instructions, corporation (BBMP) commissioner also met. What has happened there (pothole) and repairing it is one part... I have also asked police to inquire into the reasons for the death, the complaint received and report back. Once the report comes, I have directed officials to take action against the guilty," he told reporters here.

The mishap occurred when Umadevi and her daughter were riding on a scooter near Gopalapura here on Monday morning. As they were trying to negotiate a pothole, a state transport bus is said to have hit their vehicle from behind and threw them off.

An FIR was registered. Vanitha while speaking to media cited the pothole as the reason.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Bommai Panic Stricken Over Response To Bharat Jodo Yatra In Karnataka: Congress

Bommai Ridicules Rahul Gandhi, Says No Need To Talk About 'Nakli Gandhis'

TN Tourism Minister Unveiled First-Ever Underwater Navarathri Bommai Golu Display At VGP Marine Kingdom

Tags

National Karnataka Chief Minister Karnataka Government Pothole Related Accident Woman Dead Road Accidents Basavaraj Bommai Bengaluru Karnataka
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC