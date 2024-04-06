Woman Assaulted, Paraded Semi-Naked: Police Arrest 4 In Punjab's Tarn Taran; NCW Criticises | Details

Meanwhile Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "Condemnation of this incident in the strongest of words will not suffice. The way the modesty of our women is being played with on the streets is shameful. Our gurus have always honoured our women, but today, under the leadership of this useless government, men have paraded a woman in her village after tearing her clothes. 15 days passed away and the police did not catch anyone? Our CM is sitting in Delhi and staging protests in favour of that corrupt Arvind Kejriwal... If you want to protest against anything, it should be against your own police who did not take action for 15 days in this heinous crime. They should feel ashamed that such incidents are taking place under the leadership of the AAP government which are shameful for the entire Punjabi community."