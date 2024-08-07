National

'Will You Arrest Him Again?': Delhi HC Asks ED Over Plea On Kejriwal's Bail Cancellation

Last month, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked with the Delhi Excise Policy case. However, he is still behind the bars because of the arrest by the CBI over the excise policy. The matter has now been listed for hearing on September 5.