'Will You Arrest Him Again?': Delhi HC Asks ED Over Plea On Kejriwal's Bail Cancellation

Last month, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked with the Delhi Excise Policy case. However, he is still behind the bars because of the arrest by the CBI over the excise policy. The matter has now been listed for hearing on September 5.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate about their next step if the court allowed its plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the now scrapped excise policy case. The court reportedly asked the probe agency if it would arrest the Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief again.
Kejriwal bail: What did Delhi HC ask?

While hearing ED's petition seeking cancellation of the bail, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna asked the ED's counsel, "Answer my question. What will happen if I allow your petition? Will you arrest him again?"

To this, the counsel said there was no question of arrest and no one has declared his arrest to be illegal.

SC granted Kejriwal bail

On March 21, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him. On June 20, he was granted bail by a trial court. The ED challenged the bail and moved the high court the next day citing the trial court's order was “perverse” and “one-sided”. The court later stayed the bail. Days later, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI from ED's custody.

