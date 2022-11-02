Why Tamil Nadu Celebrating King Raja Raja Chola's Birthday Is A Masterstroke In Symbolism

Nearly a month after controversy over whether the 10-11th century Dravidian ruler 'Raja Raja Chola' was Hindu or not, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to mark November 3, the legendary ruler's birth anniversary, as a state event.

The Dravida Munnethra Kazhagham (DMK) government has announced in an official statement that Nov 3 shall henceforth be celebrated as a state event to mark the birth anniversary of Rajaraja I, a Chola dynasty ruler who recently came back into the limelight after the success of the Mani Ratnam film Ponniyin Selvan I. The film, featuring Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai along with Vikram, is based on a fictionalised account of Raja Raja Chola's life.

Following the release of the film in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages, controversy erupted in the first week of October after National Award-winning Tamil director Vetrimaaran, at an event, said that the BJP was trying to steal their identity by appropriating Tamil icons. "Raja Raja Cholan wasn't Hindu but they (BJP) are trying to steal our identity. They have already tried to saffronise Thiruvalluvar. We should never allow that".

Vetrimaaran had found support from actor-politician Kamal Haasan who had also claimed that Raja Raja Chola was not Hindu and in fact the word "Hindu" did not even exist at the time.

"There was no name called 'Hindu religion' during Raja Raja Cholan's period. There was Vainavam, Shivam, and Samanam, and it was the British who coined the term Hindu since they didn’t know how to refer to it collectively. It is similar to how they changed Thuthukudi into Tuticorin," Haasan had said.

The remarks irked the BJP with leaders of the ruling party doubling down on the claim that Raja Raja Chola was indeed Hindu. "I am not well versed with history like Vetrimaaran, but let him point out two churches and mosques built by Raja Raja Chola. He called himself Sivapadha Sekaran. Wasn't he a Hindu then?" BJP leader H Raja had argued at the time.

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sided with H Raja and said that attempts are being made to conceal the Hindu cultural identity of key personalities in Tamil Nadu.

The comments led to a war of words between BJP and DMK.



DMK leader TKS Elangovan said conflicts between Shaivite and Vaishnavite rulers of South India are well documented, as per a report in The Economc Times. Raja Raja Chola was a Shaivite king, which is why it would be wrong to call him a Hindu king, he added. “King Hiranya was a Shaivite who had a Vishnu-worshipping son, and Vishnu chose to kill him with his own avatar of Narasimha. The politics used to be different then. There were two different philosophies and they fought each other. They were not one," Elangovan said.

So who is Raja Raja Chola and was he indeed Hindu?

Raja Raja Chola or Rajaraja was a ruler of the Chola dynasty who reigned form from 985 CE – 1014 CE. Historians describe him as one of the most

powerful Tamil Kings whose expansionist governance restored the influence of the Chola dynasty in the region by annexing vast swathes of key Pandya strongholds. His reign not only helped the Cholas become an influential force in South India but also across the Indian Ocean with the empire spreading roots to Sri Lanka, Lakhwadweep and parts of the Maldives and other nations. Present-day states like Kerala (named Kandalur Salai at the time) and Karnataka (Tadigaipadi) were also under Raja Raja Chola’s control. He is known to have been a ruthless and skilled conqueror.

Not only a conqueror, but Raja Raja Chola is also known for his administrative acumen. He rolled out land survey projects and reorganised his kingdom in smaller constituencies like ‘valanadus’. He also gave a push to local self-governance and audits and made local bodies such as village-level assemblies autonomous.

In response, BJP leaders like BL Santosh claimed that Raja Raja Chola was not a Dravidian king at all since there was no Tsamil Nafu at the time of his reighn. The contesing claims to his legacy today, over a millenium since his death, perhaps shed a glimpse of the importance of the king's contribution to Tamil history.

Was Raja Raja Chola a Hindu?

This is not the first time that Raja Raja Chola has caused controversy in modern day India. In 2019, Madras High Court quashed a plea against filmmaker Pa Ranjith who had claimed that Raja Raja Chola and other Chola dynasty rulers had oppressed Dalits. The complaint against Pa Ranjith contended that the filmmaker's comments were creating caste-based divisions.

So who really was Raja Raja Chola?

Raja Raja Chola is credited with building the enormous Brihadisvara Temple in Thanjavur dedicated to the worship of Shiva. The temple recently got the UNESCO world heritage tag. This leads many to the claim that the Chola king was a Shiva-worshipping Hindu. However, Shiva worship or Shaivism predates formal “Hinduism” as it exists now.

The term “Hindus” or “Hinduism” was created by the British who emerged centuries after Raja Raja Chola who ruled in the year 947. At that time, Hinduism did not exist as a single entity, and using Hinduism to describe the oeuvre of religious expressions and movements like Shaivism as Hinduism or "hindu" might be a misnomer, at least during the medieval period. While Shaivism may have evolved into a part of Hinduism later is a question for another essay but it is safe to say that the time Raja Raha Chola was practicing it, he was a devout Saivite (worshipper of Shiva), not a Hindu.

That being said, other commentators have argued that though Hindusim did not exist in its formal form at the time, Sanatan Dharam did and Shaivism was part of it. Sanatan Dharam is often referred to not as a religion but a way of life and is seen as a precursor to the pre-Vedic and Vedic era.

Speaking to The Quint, historians like Richard H Davis from New York’s Bard College of Annandale-on-Hudson said that there was neither the idea of a single, unified religion uniting various “groups or communities that worshiped Shiva, Vishnu, the goddess, and other deities” did not exist at the time and was a much later invention. He also clarified that while building the temple, Raja Raja Chola was more likely to have considered himself a Shiva worshipper under Shaivism rather than Shiva worshipper under Hinduism.

Is Shaivism part of Hinduism

Shaivism refers to the organized worship of Shiva. Shaivism, along with Vaishnavism (worship of Vishnu) and Shaktism (worship of the divine goddess), are believed to have formed the three principal forms of modern Hinduism. Evidence of Shiva worship dates back to the pre-historic times during the Harappan civilisation and pre-dates Dravidian, Aryan or Vedic understanding of religion. Though he is mentioned in all Vedas, his first mentions is found in the Rig Veda in the form of Rudra, one of Shiva’s three central incarnations in early Shaivism (Nataraja, Rudra, Linga). The foundational tenets of Shaivism, however, can be found in the Svetasvatara Upanishad, which is usually considered the equivalent to the Bhagavad Gita revered by Vaishnavites. After rising in popularity through the 700-1000 years, Shiva worship or Shaivism became one of the biggest religions of South India.

Claiming Shiva

Whether Shaivism is part of Hinduism or not is not just a question of religious faith but also a political matter. With the BJP trying to project itself as the custodian of Hindu faith and 'Hindutva' identity in the country, there have been concerted efforts to appropriate all Hindu denominations under a singular Hindu identity, much like the British had done back in the 17th and 18th century when the terms Hindus and Hinduism first came in vogue.

While the BJP and India's right wing ecosystem including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and others have focused heavily on spreading the Vashnavite doctrines and philosophies of Hinduism in the latter half of the 20th century with issues like Ram Janmabhoomi become major political flashpoints, there have also been consistent efforts to unify the Hindutva worldview to the outlook of all Hindus including those who follow sects or traditions like Shaivism (which contain strange like Lingayats and Virashaivas among others, each with their own distinct and sometimes different traditions and rituals as opposed to Hinduism).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the forefront of BJP's Shiva-wooing strategies right from his time as Chief Minister of Gujarat when he jumpstarted the restoration and repair work of the historic Somnath temple. Over the past eight years as PM, Modi has invested in several temple construction, revival and restoration projects including the most recent plans to redevelop Kedarnath temple complex and built the Mahakal Corridor in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to develop the Mahakaleshwar temple complex. In 2017, he unveiled a 112-foot tall face of Lord Shiva or 'Adhiyogi' at Isha Foundation close to Coimbatore.

Critics and observers alike have found that in Lord Rama and Ramayana, the BJP found a pan-India symbol to be forged as an icon. However, Rama's pull in South Indian states like Tamil Nadu where remains contested by Shiva who remains the central deity of the lands south of the Hindi belt. In Shiva, the BJP may have an opportunity to gather and unify both north and south under the religious denomination of Hindu Shiva worship.

Thus the DMK government's decision to celebrate Raja Raja Chola's birthday may reflect more than just political opportunism but deeper foresight and understanding among the southern leaders.

In a statement, Stalin said that Raja Raja Chola’s birth anniversary is already celebrated as Sadhaya Vizha by several organisations in Thanjavur district. However, after “demands from various quarters”, the emperor’s birth anniversary will be celebrated as a government function from this year onwards, he said. In the statement announcing the celebration, MK Stalin also promised that the memorial dedicated toRaja Raja Chola will soon be renovated and embellished. He added that though DMK is making it official this year, Raja Raja Chola's birthday was alsoways celebrated in Tamil Nadu as "Sadhaya Vizha". Clearly, Stalin realises that political symbolism is a two-way street, and in politics, visibility and optics matter.Rakhi