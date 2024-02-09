Why Did Modi Govt Bring White Paper On Economy, How Is It Targeting Congress Over It?

What Does Modi Govt's White Paper Say?

The main focus of the white paper is comparing the economic performance of the Congress-led UPA (2004-14) and BJP-led NDA (2014-) governments. The main argument being that the UPA inherited a good economy and rode on the back of the previous Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government of BJP but tanked the economy nonetheless and it was the Modi government post-2014 that revived it.

Despite the Vajpayee-led NDA government having handed over a healthy and resilient economy with high growth potential to the Congress-led UPA government in 2014, the new government's 10 years were The UPA era was plagued by double-digit inflation, ailing banking sector following excessive lending during the boom phase, and high policy uncertainty, which "marred India's business climate, dented its image and the people's confidence about their future", says the white paper.

"There were numerous scams bringing colossal revenue losses for the exchequer and fiscal and revenue deficits spiralling out of control," the paper mentions.

It also states the Indian economy was in the 'fragile five' by 2014 and now it's among the top five under the Modi government and also that the UPA government abandoned the 1991 liberalisation economic reforms after coming to the power in 2004.

Listing the series of 'scams', the paper also says that there was "pervasive corruption" during the UPA era, listing the following cases: Coal block allocation, Commonwealth Games, 2G telecom scam, Saradha chit fund, INX Media case, Aircel-Maxis case, Antrix-Devas deal, land for jobs, allotment of land in Panchkula and Gurgaon, Augusta Westland case.

The paper says the responsibility to clean up the mess fell before the Modi government. The Hindustan Times listed the paper as listing the following steps taken up by the current government:

• Expenditure reform commission formed to rationalise, prioritise public expenditures

• Pace of highway construction rose from 12 km a day in 2015 to 28 km a day in 2023

• Measures taken to unearth black money

• Reforms removed the sting of high cost of living for households

• Digital revolution, elimination of open defecation, vaccinating against Covid-19, diversifying exports

• Procurement of critical defence equipment

• PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi empowered farmers, improved their income