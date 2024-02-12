What Rahul Gandhi Wrote In Letter To PM Modi About The ‘Plight’ Of MGNREGS Workers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the "devastating plight" of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers in West Bengal, urging the government to expedite the release of central funds to the state for settling their outstanding wages.

In his letter to Modi, Gandhi mentioned his recent visit to West Bengal as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, during which he met with a delegation of MGNREGS workers from the Paschim Banga Khet Mazdoor Samity, who briefed him on the challenges they are facing.

The letter reads, "I am writing to you regarding the devastating plight of MGNREGS workers in West Bengal, and their relentless fight for justice."

Flagging the "devastating plight" of MGNREGS workers in West Bengal and their relentless fight for justice, Rahul said, "Lakhs of our brothers and sisters have been denied work and wages under MGNREGS due to the stoppage of central funds to West Bengal since March, 2022."