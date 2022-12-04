Monday, Dec 05, 2022
What Happened To Your Promise Of Loan Waiver To Rajasthan Farmers: Poonia Asks Rahul Gandhi

Poonia said that he will ask one question daily to Gandhi during the latter’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia
Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia PTI

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 10:47 pm

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should tell what happened to his 2018 promise of waiving off loans of farmers after the formation of his party’s government in the state.

“The loan was not waived off, but the lands of thousands of farmers were auctioned and many farmers committed suicide. Will you bring any gift for the farmers of Rajasthan?” Poonia asked in a video message.

“This is my first question to Rahul Gandhi and this series of questions will continue for 18 days, as long as Rahul Gandhi stays in Rajasthan,” he added.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi entered Jhalawar in Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening.

BJP national secretary co in-charge of Rajasthan Vijaya Rahatkar also targeted Gandhi, saying he is a “factory of false promises”.

She said Gandhi should have got updates on the promises he had made during the 2018 state elections.

“The Congress government pretends to be a well-wisher of the farmers. For the last four years, the farmers of the state are suffering due to loans, shortage of fertilizers, urea, lack of electricity supply, non-purchase of crops on MSP,” Rahatkar told reporters at the party office.

She said the Modi government had sanctioned 12 lakh metric tonnes of urea for Rajasthan but the Congress government did not lift it on time.

She alleged that the present government discontinued the schemes being run in the “interest” of the farmers during the previous BJP regime.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Jan Aakrosh Yatra was launched in assembly constituencies in the state. The yatra was flagged off at state-level by party president J P Nadda in Jaipur on Thursday.

Poonia flagged off the yatra in Amber assembly constituency in Jaipur.

The yatra is being taken out to corner the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government on its 4th anniversary. The government is going to complete four years on December 17.

-With PTI Input

