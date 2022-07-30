West Bengal Reports 7 Covid Deaths, 1,113 Fresh Cases

West Bengal’s Covid-19 toll rose to 21,359 with seven more deaths reported in the state in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Saturday.

A total of 1,113 fresh cases of the contagion were reported since Friday evening taking the tally to 20,92,880, it said, adding that the positivity rate was 8.33 percent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases was 16,699 while 20,54,822 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has tested 13,367 samples since Friday, the bulletin said.

(Inputs from PTI)