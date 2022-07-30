Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

West Bengal Reports 7 Covid Deaths, 1,113 Fresh Cases

West Bengal’s Covid-19 toll rose to 21,359 with seven more deaths reported in the state in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Saturday.

undefined
Covid-19 testing in Poonch Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 10:50 pm

West Bengal’s Covid-19 toll rose to 21,359 with seven more deaths reported in the state in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Saturday.

A total of 1,113 fresh cases of the contagion were reported since Friday evening taking the tally to 20,92,880, it said, adding that the positivity rate was 8.33 percent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases was 16,699 while 20,54,822 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has tested 13,367 samples since Friday, the bulletin said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Telangana Logs 851 New Covid-19 Cases

Delhi Records 1,333 New Covid Cases, Highest Daily Rise In Over A Month

687 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths In Haryana

Tags

National West Bengal Reports 7 Covid Deaths 1113 Fresh Cases Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087