WATCH | PM Modi Cites Operation Sindoor, Unveils ₹48,500 Cr Projects in Bihar Ahead of Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Bikramganj, Rohtas district, declared that "India's fight against terrorism has neither stopped nor halted," whilst celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor. Speaking to enthusiastic crowds in poll-bound Bihar, Modi proclaimed that "Pakistan and the world have seen the power of India's daughters' Sindoor," warning that "if the hood of terror rises again, India will crush it by pulling it out of its hole."