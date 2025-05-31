WATCH | PM Modi Cites Operation Sindoor, Unveils ₹48,500 Cr Projects in Bihar Ahead of Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Bikramganj, Rohtas district, declared that "India's fight against terrorism has neither stopped nor halted," whilst celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor. Speaking to enthusiastic crowds in poll-bound Bihar, Modi proclaimed that "Pakistan and the world have seen the power of India's daughters' Sindoor," warning that "if the hood of terror rises again, India will crush it by pulling it out of its hole."
The PM recalled his earlier promise following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, stating he had pledged that "those who had widowed our sisters during the Pahalgam attack would be taken to task." Modi emphasised that "Ram's niti is now India's niti," underlining his commitment to keeping promises.
This marked Modi's second public meeting in poll-bound Bihar since the Pahalgam attack.