WATCH | India and Pakistan: A History of Escalation, Diplomacy, and Peace Agreements

India and Pakistan share one of the most militarised borders in the world. Both countries employ extensive surveillance tools. Both pour millions into their defence budgets, maintain thousands of troops across the Line of Control (LoC) and the border, and even station them at altitudes above 20,000 feet—at the Himalayan Siachen Glacier. Over the decades, the neighbours have experienced ceasefire violations, diplomatic disputes and territorial disagreements—the latest escalation being the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, triggering the retaliatory Operation Sindoor by India. Eventually, on May 10, a ceasefire was declared, de-escalating the crossfire between India and Pakistan.