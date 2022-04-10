Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
VP Naidu for greater private sector participation for strengthening India's healthcare infrastructure

On Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu emphasized the need for greater private sector participation in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the country.

VP Naidu for greater private sector participation for strengthening India's healthcare infrastructure
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu File Photo

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 3:08 pm

Noting that catering to India's healthcare needs is a stupendous task, he called upon the private sector to complement the government efforts and take the medical profession and allied activities as a mission. Inaugurating a private healthcare-related facility here, he highlighted the worrying trend of increasing non-communicable diseases in India.


According to an official statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat,  Naidu urged the medical fraternity in the private sector to create awareness among people, particularly the youth, on the dangers posed by a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits. 


He appealed to the people to shun a sedentary lifestyle and adopt a healthy way of living. The vice president said the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapidly changing climate had taught us many lessons about our habits and way of life.

He called for spending more time in the lap of nature and adopting a more sustainable lifestyle. 

