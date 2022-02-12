Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Video Of Students Offering Namaz In Class Goes Viral

The incident, that happened on February 4, came to light when the clip went viral a few days later and the local people came out with objections.

Video Of Students Offering Namaz In Class Goes Viral
Video Of Students Offering Namaz In Class Goes Viral

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 12:59 pm

A video clip of some Muslim students allegedly offering 'namaz' inside the classroom of the government primary school at Ankathadka in Kadaba taluk of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district has gone viral on social media.
       

The incident that happened on February 4 came to light when the clip went viral a few days later and, the local people came out with objections.
       

Following complaints, officials of the education department visited the school on Friday. The teachers of the school said they had directed the students not to engage in religious activities inside the classroom after the incident came to their notice.
     

Related stories

Rahul Gandhi Is Right On The Idea Of India

A Day To Remember,  An Afternoon To Cherish 

IPL Auction 2022: Shikhar Dhawan Goes To Punjab Kings For INR 8.25 Crores, Will He Captain PBKS?

The education department has directed its resource person to visit the school and submit a report on the incident immediately, block education officer C Lokesh said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Muslims Namaz Students Education Educational Institutions India Bengaluru Karnataka
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

CRPF Officer Killed In Encounter With Naxals In Chhattisgarh, 1 Jawan Injured

CRPF Officer Killed In Encounter With Naxals In Chhattisgarh, 1 Jawan Injured

Maharashtra: Thane District Reports 165 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths

Illegal 'Hans' Packaging Centre Busted In Kerala

Puducherry Reports 81 New COVID-19 Cases, No Virus-Related Death

Migratory Vultures Radio-Tagged In MP's Panna Tiger Reserve

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air