A defective helicopter, which was being air lifted from Kedarnath in Uttarakhand by another chopper, accidentally fell from mid-air as the towing rope snapped, earlier on Saturday.
Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid Air Accidentally | Watch
Uttarakhand: A defective helicopter, which was being air lifted from Kedarnath in Uttarakhand by another chopper, accidentally fell from mid-air.
-
Previous Story
Shashi Tharoor On Kerala's #MeToo Storm: 'Something Wrong With Indian Men If…'
-
Next Story
Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism