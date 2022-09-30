Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Dhami Visits Ankita Bhandari's Home, Assures Justice To Family

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday met the parents of Ankita Bhandari and assured justice to her family.

Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at a resort in Yamkeshwar, was found dead six days after she was reported missing. Now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya, along with two associates, has been arrested in the case.

Dhami met Bhandari's parents at their Srikot village home in Pauri district. He also offered financial assistance to Bhandari's parents.

Dhami said the Uttarakhand government stood with the family, adding that it was committed to ensuring justice to Bhandari. He told the family that the case will be heard in a fast track court and Bhandari's killers would be given the harshest punishment.

The accused have already been arrested and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) P Renuka Devi set up to probe into the case, Dhami said, adding that legal action will also be taken against others involved in the case and no one will be spared.

What is Ankita Bhandari case?

Ankita Bhandari, 19, worked as a receptionist at a resort in Yamkeshwar of Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

Bhandari was found missing by her parents on September 19. Her body was found in Cheela canal near Rishikesh on September 24.

Resort's owner Pulkit Arya, manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta have been arrested for allegedly murdering Bhandari.

Bhandari's murder sparked widespread outrage in the state. People came out on streets to protest against the death and also blocked roadways and targeted the vehicles of the accused.

What we know of Ankita Bhandari's case probe

The Uttarakhand Police has said Bhandari was being pressured by the resort owner to provide 'special services' to guests.

Earlier, a Facebook friend of Bhandari had reportedly said that his friend was killed because she refused to have sex with guests as demanded by the owner of the resort where she worked.

The autopsy of Bhandari revealed that she died of drowing. The autopsy report also notes injuries on her body and confirms that she was not raped.

