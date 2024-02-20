US, India And Other Partner Countries Working On Appropriate Ways to Regulate AI: Diplomat

The United States, India along with other partner countries are working on an appropriate way to regulate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how they should bring the international community together to think about this new-age technology as a policy matter, said a visiting American diplomat on Tuesday.

Elizabeth M Allen, US Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, maintained AI is not all that bad and highlighted its benefits. Speaking on the topic "Leveraging Youth to Strengthen US.-India Partnership" at the University of Mumbai's Convocation Hall here, Allen said deep fake and unauthenticated content is a "threat to democracies everywhere, particularly in an election year".

"So, the US, India and partners around the world are working on what is an appropriate way to regulate AI and how should we bring international community together to think about AI as a policy matter," she stated. "The US is leading on authenticating content and on labelling content that has been generated by AI because we want information consumers, audiences all of us to understand where the content is coming from," she said.

US Consulate's Public Diplomacy Officer Brenda Soya interviewed Allen and Indian journalist Shubhajit Roy during the event. The visiting diplomat said she considers AI, which refers to the ability of computer systems to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings, as an opportunity and does not see it just as a bad thing.

"I think we should not think that AI is only for bad. Indeed, it is quite good. It is going to save people's time. It is going to lead to technological solutions that will help us solve problems like hunger and access to healthcare, and I think we really have to look at the opportunities of AI," Allen insisted.