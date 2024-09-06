UP's Policy A Leaf Out Of Centre's Digital Media Playbook

In May 2024, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said there had been "an uptick in the use of anti-terror laws, which allow for detention of an accused for up to 180 days, since 2014." CJP noted that between 2014 and 2023, the Indian state had sent 21 journalists to prison. In contrast, only four journalists were jailed between 2004 and 2013.