National

UP's Policy A Leaf Out Of Centre's Digital Media Playbook

Rules and regulations introduced by the Modi government have significantly increased government oversight over media as well as persecution of journalists

representative image
representative image Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Uttar Pradesh’s Social Media Policy (Policy), which was approved by the UP State Cabinet on August 28, 2024, has been termed arbitrary and unconstitutional, with the Press Club of India raising alarm that certain sections of the Policy go against the Indian Supreme Court's judgement striking down Section 66A IT Act. But this is not the first time a government has tried to control online narratives.

During his time as Gujarat's Chief Minister, Prime Minister Modi once said he regretted his poor handling of the media during the 2002 riots. However, during his decade-long tenure as PM, Modi has instituted several policies that, if misused, would do away with the Fourth Estate.

In 2014, the Modi government's first term saw Union Ministers deride and delegitimise mainstream media. Most infamously, Former Army chief and Union Minister General (Retired) VK Singh referred to journalists as "presstitutes". Singh faced no sanction for his derogatory remarks.

The press also reported being frozen out; PM Modi has now completed a decade in office without holding a single press conference.

Since coming to power, critics of the government, primarily journalists, have faced increased persecution. in 2020, the Free Press Collective estimated that 154 journalists had been either arrested and/or interrogated in the last decade. Of those, 67 cases were from 2020 itself.

In May 2024, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said there had been "an uptick in the use of anti-terror laws, which allow for detention of an accused for up to 180 days, since 2014." CJP noted that between 2014 and 2023, the Indian state had sent 21 journalists to prison. In contrast, only four journalists were jailed between 2004 and 2013.

Curbing Digital Media

Since 2022, the government has shut down the internet 118 times, the highest number of internet shutdowns globally. The government has set codes of conduct for online media and restricted foreign direct investment in digital media houses. These codes have allowed State governments to jail journalists for ‘objectionable’ or ‘anti-national’ social media posts. Many termed the government licensing policy for TV news channels arbitrary.

The government has instituted new rules and regulations on digital media, such as The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules (IT Rules), 2021.

The IT Rules increased government oversight over digital content. They opened the door for potential harassment and state censorship of digital news media houses.

The government also proposed legislative measures like the Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill, 2019. However, the Bill faced some resistance to provisions that sought the centralisation of newspaper registration and mandatory registration of e-papers.

Tax, ED Raids, and other pressure tactics

The government also imposed control through the Executive branch. Tax surveys and investigations targeted media organisations that were or are, critical of the ruling party or Modi.

In 2021, Social media website X objected to the government's then-newly introduced IT Rules. This was promptly followed by the Delhi Police Special Cell 'visiting' the X's Indian office in Gurugram.

At the time, X had reportedly said it had "concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service, as well as with core elements of the new IT Rules."

In January 2023, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) made a documentary on PM Modi. Following the film's release, the income tax was surveyed at the BBC's Delhi office, and the documentary was blocked from Indian OTT outlets.

Data collected by media watchdog Reporters Sans Frontières confirms that the government's new measures restrict media freedom. According to the 2014 Press Freedom Index (PFI), a media watchdog ranked India 140 out of 180 countries. Within nine years, India dropped down to 161 on the PFI. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour To Touchdown In Bengaluru On September 6
  2. Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card
  3. McCullum 'Very Confident' In Buttler As England's White-Ball Captain
  4. ENG Vs SL 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch England Vs Sri Lanka On TV And Online
  5. What's Brewing In Anantapur? Pacy Duleep Trophy Venue Could Be Litmus Test For Australia Tour
Football News
  1. SCO 2-3 POL, Nations League: Scotland Must Improve On 'Little Details', Says Scott McTominay
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 900 Career Goals, But Claims Records 'Haunt' Him
  3. 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Real Madrid Defender Eder Militao Leaves Brazil Camp Due To Injury
  4. San Marino 1-0 Liechtenstein: La Serenissima Claim Maiden Competitive Win In UEFA Nations League
  5. Nations League: De Bruyne Remains Committed To Belgium After Euro 2024 Disappointment
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Wards Off Emma Navarro To Zoom Into Second Successive US Open Final
  2. US Open 2024 Semi-Finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. US Open: Federer Receives Warm Applause Upon Return - Watch
  4. US Open: Jannik Sinner Pips Daniil Medvedev, To Meet Jack Draper In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. Jack Draper Has More To Give After 'Dream Come True' Alex De Minaur Win At US Open
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: 7 Years Of Delayed Justice, Supreme Court Calls For Speedy Trial | Case In Focus
  2. Don't You Remember My Story?
  3. How 1975 Changed Indira Gandhi's Legacy
  4. Day In Pics: September 05, 2024
  5. Floods, Deaths, Destructions In Andhra, Telangana, Gujarat | The Not-So-Joyous Rains In Detail
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  2. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
  4. The Lightning In Her Hair: Bollywood’s Fascination With Indira Gandhi
  5. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Russia-Ukraine War: Putin In Touch With India, Brazil & China For Peace Talks; Kyiv Gets New Foreign Minister
  2. Macron Names Michel Barnier As New PM After 'Inconclusive' Snap Polls | What Led To France's Coalition Era?
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Open To Gaza-Egypt Border Talks; Netanyahu Calls For Control Over Food Distribution
  5. Justin Trudeau’s 2025 Bid As PM At Risk After NDP Retracts Support | What’s Next For Canadian Politics?
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  2. Arvind Kejriwal's Hopes For Bail Continue As SC Reserves Judgment | Key Arguments
  3. Delhi: BJP Defeats AAP In MCD Zonal Ward Poll, Bags Key Posts | Who Won What
  4. Star Power: Decoding the Significance of Planets in Astrology
  5. Who Is Dharambir, India's Gold Medallist In Men’s Club Throw F51 Event At Paralympic Games
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. Georgia School Shooting Rocks US: How Guns Are So Easy To Get In United States And What's Voters' Take Ahead Of 2024 Elections
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 8 Highlights: Kapil Parmar Secures Historic Bronze In Men's Judo As India Complete 25 Medals