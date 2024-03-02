UP Man Slits Wife's Throat With Sickle, Kills Himself Using Same Weapon

A 31-year-old man allegedly slit his wife's throat using a sickle before killing himself with the same weapon in a village here, police said on Saturday.

Circle Officer Prabhat Rai said the incident took place in Dasyupur Deegh village on Saturday morning, adding that the entire episode transpired in front of their seven-year-old niece.

Rajesh Nishad allegedly slit his wife Shanno Nishad's throat with a sickle. Minutes later, he killed himself in the same method, Rai said. Rajesh was married to Shanno (28) for eight years. The couple had frequent arguments as the woman was unable to bear a child, he said.

Following one such dispute four days ago, Shanno had gone to her elder sister Sudha Nishad's house where Rajesh followed her on Friday, the officer said. After another argument between them on Saturday morning, Rajesh, in a fit of rage, allegedly killed his wife in front of Sudha's seven-year-old daughter, who then raised an alarm, he said.

The weapon used in the incident has been recovered from the spot and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the CO said.