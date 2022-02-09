Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Elections 2022 Ground Report: Mulayam Or Akhilesh? What UP Voters Think About SP

With just a day to go for the first round of polling in Uttar Pradesh on Feb 10, Outlook reporter Mayank Jain reached Meja constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to gauge the mood of the people. 

UP Elections 2022 Ground Report: Mulayam Or Akhilesh? What UP Voters Think About SP
UP Assembly elections 2022 - Akhilesh Yadav with Jayant Chaudhary PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 10:15 pm

Since its inception in 1992, the Samajwadi Party has played a huge role in the electoral politics of Uttar Pradesh. The party has given the state ywo of its chief ministers - first Mulayam Singh and then his son Akhilesh Yadav. But who among the two is the better CM? As the Samajwadi Party emerges as the key opposition party to the ruling Adityanth-led BJP government in UP, many have been wondering who is the better leader to lead the party to victory. 

With just a day to go for the first round of polling in Uttar Pradesh on Feb 10, Outlook reporter Mayank Jain reached Meja constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to gauge the mood of the people. 

Speaking to Outlook, a Meja local said, Akhilesh first must understand what poverty is. He must first know who the poor are. Let hin go to the fields and markets and first understand what "samajwad" (socialism) is. But he is just busy looking for his caste votes". 

He further extrapolates that the characteristics of a good "neta" include being inclusive of all and one who thinks of development for all. Locals also seemed discontent about the absence of strong leadership in SP. And what is to blame? Pat comes the reply: "The absence of Mulayam Singh". 

"Ever since they made Mulayam Singh sit their part has started to decline," the Meja resident said. Meja goes to vote on Feb 10.

Watch the full video to find out what the locals think about Samajwadi Party in Outlook's latest ground report from Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections 2022. 

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav Akhilesh Yadav UP Ground Report Elections 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Calcutta High Court Dissolves Contempt Petition Against SEC On Civic Polls Postponement

Calcutta High Court Dissolves Contempt Petition Against SEC On Civic Polls Postponement

Nadda Recommends Voting On Basis Of Report Card Of Political Parties, Not Promises

Punjab Elections: Will Ram Rahim's Release On Furlough Add Fuel To Poll Fire?

REET Paper Leak: Hundreds Of Youths Protest In Front Of Rajasthan Assembly

 Kapil Sibal Slams Centre For Increasing Tax On Petrol And Diesel

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star

A Basaveshwara statue in Gadag city in north Karnataka

A Look At Old And New Statues Across States

Actor Tom Hiddleston in 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013). He speaks some conversational French and Spanish (but is not fluent in either language), and learned Latin and Greek at university.

Happy Birthday Tom Hiddleston: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The 'Loki' Star