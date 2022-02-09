UP Elections 2022 Ground Report: Mulayam Or Akhilesh? What UP Voters Think About SP

Since its inception in 1992, the Samajwadi Party has played a huge role in the electoral politics of Uttar Pradesh. The party has given the state ywo of its chief ministers - first Mulayam Singh and then his son Akhilesh Yadav. But who among the two is the better CM? As the Samajwadi Party emerges as the key opposition party to the ruling Adityanth-led BJP government in UP, many have been wondering who is the better leader to lead the party to victory.

With just a day to go for the first round of polling in Uttar Pradesh on Feb 10, Outlook reporter Mayank Jain reached Meja constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to gauge the mood of the people.

Speaking to Outlook, a Meja local said, Akhilesh first must understand what poverty is. He must first know who the poor are. Let hin go to the fields and markets and first understand what "samajwad" (socialism) is. But he is just busy looking for his caste votes".

He further extrapolates that the characteristics of a good "neta" include being inclusive of all and one who thinks of development for all. Locals also seemed discontent about the absence of strong leadership in SP. And what is to blame? Pat comes the reply: "The absence of Mulayam Singh".

"Ever since they made Mulayam Singh sit their part has started to decline," the Meja resident said. Meja goes to vote on Feb 10.

Watch the full video to find out what the locals think about Samajwadi Party in Outlook's latest ground report from Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections 2022.