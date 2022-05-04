UP: Couple dies after taking poison, daughter critical

The incident took place on Tuesday at Amwe village when Ajit Gupta (35) gave poison to his family members in a cold drink and also drank it. The family was facing financial problems as Gupta had lost his job during the coronavirus pandemic and police said there was a dispute in the family. Gupta earlier worked in Mumbai, but during the pandemic lost his job and was staying at home with his wife Sindhu (32), daughter Nandini (12), and son Anshu (8).



Residents said about six years ago, Ajit had encephalitis, and since then, he has faced some mental issues. Anshu, who had seen his father mixing poison in the cold drink, escaped and told villagers about it, who rushed them to the Fazilnagar CHC, where they were referred to the district hospital. While Ajit Gupta died on the way to the hospital, his wife Sindhu was killed on Wednesday morning. The condition of their daughter is stated to be critical, police said.



"Prima facie, it seems to be a family dispute," SHO Akhilesh Kumar Singh said. "The reason behind it is a matter of investigation," Kushinagar SP Dhawal Jaiswal said.