UP Assembly Monsoon Session To Commence From September 19

Sessions of both houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislatures – Legislative assembly and Legislative council – will begin from September 19, and will continue till September 23, officials said on Saturday.

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, approval was given to start the monsoon session of the UP assembly from September 19.

The decision was announced in a statement on Saturday by Pradeep Dubey, Principal Secretary of the Legislative Assembly.

Dubey has issued schedules till September 23, which include the introduction of bills and other legislative businesses.

Principal Secretary of the Legislative Council Dr. Rajesh Singh has also released the details of the meetings of the Upper House from September 19 to 23 on Saturday.

