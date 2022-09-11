Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UP Assembly Monsoon Session To Commence From September 19

Sessions of both houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislatures  – Legislative assembly and Legislative council – will begin from September 19, and will continue till September 23, officials said on Saturday.  

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 7:54 am

Sessions of both houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislatures  – Legislative assembly and Legislative council – will begin from September 19, and will continue till September 23, officials said on Saturday.  

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, approval was given to start the monsoon session of the UP assembly from September 19.  

The decision was announced in a statement on Saturday by Pradeep Dubey, Principal Secretary of the Legislative Assembly.

Dubey has issued schedules till September 23, which include the introduction of bills and other legislative businesses.

Principal Secretary of the Legislative Council Dr. Rajesh Singh has also released the details of the meetings of the Upper House from September 19 to 23 on Saturday.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Legislatures Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath UP Assembly Monsoon Session Principal Secretary Legislative Council Dr. Rajesh Singh Pradeep Dubey
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India Enter SAFF Women’s Championship Semis

India Enter SAFF Women’s Championship Semis