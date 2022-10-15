Union Minister Inspects Under-Construction Dry Port In Jammu And Kashmir’s Samba

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur on Saturday inspected the under-construction dry port in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and said its completion will facilitate industrial growth and also generate numerous job opportunities for the youth.

Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, visited Samba as part of the Centre's outreach programme and assessed the pace of development works across various sectors in the border district.

While inspecting the Inland Container Depot (dry port) being set up by Associated Container Terminal Ltd (ACTL) for felicitation of domestic and international trade, the minister said it will pace up the Industrial growth in J&K besides generating numerous job opportunities for the youth.

Earlier, interacting with the public representatives, the minister said the government is committed to develop Jammu and Kashmir on all fronts and every sector will be given due importance for the welfare of the people.

"The government is ensuring that the benefits of all the centrally sponsored schemes must reach the last man in the last queue in Jammu & Kashmir," he said.

The minister virtually inaugurated various development works including construction of deep drain at Municipal Committee Bari Brahmana under drainage sector having project cost of Rs 2.71 crore, construction of four link roads, two RCC bridge spans, one vented causeway total amounting to Rs 22.68 crore.

The minister also distributed sanction letters among beneficiaries of Mumkin Scheme, Ladli Beti Scheme, PMEGP scheme, Handicrafts, Handloom, Landpass Books under Digital India Initiative and three e-rickshaws.

(With PTI Inputs)