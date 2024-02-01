Here are a few reactions to the budget:

Prime Minister Modi, speaking on the Union Interim Budget 2024-25, highlighted its inclusivity and innovation, expressing confidence in its continuity. He emphasized its impact on the four pillars of Viksit Bharat - youth, the economically disadvantaged, women, and farmers. The Prime Minister stated that the budget is a step towards making India a developed nation by 2047.

PM Modi noted the budget's reflection of the aspirations of a young India, revealing two crucial decisions. A significant allocation of Rs 1 Lakh Crore has been dedicated to a fund for research and innovation. Additionally, he highlighted the fiscal responsibility maintained in the budget, with a historic high capital expenditure of Rs 11,11,111 Crore. This, according to the PM, is a 'sweet spot' in economic terms, aiming to build 21st-century infrastructure and generate numerous job opportunities for the youth.

The budget also prioritizes the empowerment of the poor and the middle class, focusing on creating new employment opportunities. PM Modi announced plans for the construction of 2 crore more houses for the underprivileged. He expressed the goal of having 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' and extending the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme to ASHA and Aganwadi workers.