UK Minister Raises Issue Of BBC Tax Survey With S Jaishankar At Bilateral Meeting

Last month, the Income Tax Department conducted a tax survey in the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the UK media house BBC for three days over allegations of irregularities in tax payments.

IT teams at BBCs Delhi office
IT teams at BBCs Delhi office Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 3:52 pm

In a bilateral meeting, British Foreign Minister James Cleverly raised the issue of the recent tax survey on BBC with his counterpart S Jaishankar on Wednesday.

According to media reports, sources in the Ministry of External Affairs have revealed that the UK minister discussed the matter on March 1. Cleverly was "firmly told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations", sources said.

Last month, the Income Tax Department conducted a tax survey in the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the UK media house BBC for three days over allegations of irregularities in tax payments. During the survey, senior staff had to stay overnight to respond to questions.

The survey had thrown up discrepancies and inconsistencies in transfer pricing documentation, the tax department alleged.

The tax survey came close on the heels of the documentary, 'India: The Modi Question', that was aired by the BBC last month on the Gujarat riots of 2022.  

Cleverly is in India to attend a crucial meeting of the G20 on March 1 and March 2.​

National UK Minister S Jaishankar BBC Tax Survey Bilateral Meeting Income Tax Department India: The Modi Question
