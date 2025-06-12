UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation

The UK government said on Thursday it is sending a team to assist in the investigation into the incident of crash of AI 171 in Ahmedabad.
In a statement issued by the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), it said, “ The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has formally offered its assistance to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, India. In addition, the UK AAIB will have expert status in the Indian safety investigation. This is in accordance with ICAO Annex 13 because UK citizens were on board the aircraft.”
The AAIB said that it was deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian led investigation.
“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic accident. British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office,” the statement said.