Uddhav Thackeray To Address Party Workers On 62nd Anniversary Of `Marmik'

The anniversary of the weekly comes at a time when Thackeray is facing the challenge of retaining the control of the party his father founded. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray is also expected to speak at the event.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray File Photo

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 8:33 pm

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address party workers virtually on Saturday on the 62nd anniversary of `Marmik', a magazine founded by his father late Bal Thackeray. 

`Marmik' was founded on August 13, 1960, after Bal Thackeray quit his job as a cartoonist with the Free Press Journal. Thackeray's brother Shrikant was a co-founder of the magazine.  The magazine, which championed the cause of the `Marathi Manoos' (sons of the soil), was a precursor to the formation of the Shiv Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra chief minister in June following a rebellion by party leader Eknath Shinde. He is expected to launch another tirade against the Shinde camp during the occasion. 

(With PTI Inputs)

