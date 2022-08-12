Uddhav Thackeray To Address Party Workers On 62nd Anniversary Of `Marmik'

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address party workers virtually on Saturday on the 62nd anniversary of `Marmik', a magazine founded by his father late Bal Thackeray.

The anniversary of the weekly comes at a time when Thackeray is facing the challenge of retaining the control of the party his father founded. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray is also expected to speak at the event.

`Marmik' was founded on August 13, 1960, after Bal Thackeray quit his job as a cartoonist with the Free Press Journal. Thackeray's brother Shrikant was a co-founder of the magazine. The magazine, which championed the cause of the `Marathi Manoos' (sons of the soil), was a precursor to the formation of the Shiv Sena.

Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra chief minister in June following a rebellion by party leader Eknath Shinde. He is expected to launch another tirade against the Shinde camp during the occasion.

(With PTI Inputs)