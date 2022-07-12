Udaipur Tailor Killing: All 7 Accused To Be Produced In Court Today

The seven accused in the killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur will be produced in a designated NIA court in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The court had earlier remanded the accused to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody until July 12, special public prosecutor T P Sharma said.

Both Akhtari and main Mohammad were nabbed in Rajsamand hours after the crime.

Mohammad Sheikh was a "close criminal associate" of Riaz Akhtari, one of the two main accused, and took an active part in the conspiracy to kill the tailor, the spokesperson said.

Two days later, on the night of June 30, Mohsin and Asif were arrested. They were allegedly involved in the conspiracy of the killing and had conducted a recce of Kanhaiya's shop.

The NIA later arrested Mohammad Mohsin, Wasim Ali and Farhad Mohammad Sheikh on different dates.

All of them were produced in court separately. The NIA had sought their remand till July 12 so that they could be produced in the court together.

Udaipur tailor killing case

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was killed by cleaver-wielding men-Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad-at his shop on June 28 in Udaipur's Dhan Mandi police station area over a controversial post on social media.

The gruesome attack by Riaz Akhtari, who is also referred to as Riyaz Attari, on the tailor was recorded on a phone by Ghouse Mohammad, and the video was posted online. They said in a video later that they hacked Lal to death to avenge an alleged insult to Islam.

The probe agencies have claimed to have found several Pakistani numbers on their WhatsApp accounts and said that one of the accused was part of some secret groups ostensibly meant for religious activities.