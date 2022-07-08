Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Two Washed Away In Flash Floods In Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri

Two people were washed away in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district prompting security forces to launch a rescue operation during which one body was recovered.

Jammu and Kashmir Floods

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 6:57 pm

Two people were washed away in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, prompting security forces to launch a rescue operation during which one body was recovered, officials said.

The two were carrying out extraction of sand from Darhali Nallah using an earthmover and a tipper near the Attlee Balla area in the early hours of Friday, they said.

Sudden flash floods in the river washed away the duo along with the earthmover and the tipper, the officials said.

The Army, police, and locals launched the operation to trace the two people who were washed away in the flash floods near Darhali Nallah, they said.

The body of Sajad was recovered and efforts are on to trace the other person, Ibrar, the officials added.

