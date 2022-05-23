Monday, May 23, 2022
Thunderstorm, Heavy Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Power Blackout, Hit Flight Services

Around 6 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR during the next two hours.

Updated: 23 May 2022 10:57 am

Several parts across Delhi-NCR witnessed a power black following heavy rain and strong wind, that uprooted trees on early Monday morning. Between 5:40 am till 7 am, the temperature in the city fell by 11 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Trees got uprooted in some parts of the national capital and traffic snarls were reported in various stretches, including ITO, DND and near AIIMS, on the first working day of the week.

The minimum temperature at 8.30 is was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while 12mm of rainfall was recorded till 8.30 am. Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while the minimum temperature was 23.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.  

The heavy storm and rain also affected flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. 

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport tweeted.

The airport authorities have requested the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

According to media reports, over 40 departure flights delayed due to bad weather and other related issues.



Earlier, the IMD had warned that vulnerable structures and kutcha houses could suffer damage due to the thunderstorm causing traffic disruption. 

 

Summer is considered to start from March 1. "Normally between March and May thunderstorms occur for 12 to 14 days. But this season saw only four to five thunderstorms and that too mostly dry ones," the department said.

Delhiites woke up to thunderstorms and rains that brought a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

Tags

National Thundershower Rains Power Blackout Flight Disruptions Delhi Delhi-NCR Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Weather
