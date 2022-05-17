Tuesday, May 17, 2022
National

Three Killed, 25 Severely Injured as Double-Decker Bus Overturns in UP

Three people were killed and 25 others severely injured when a bus turned upside down on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway here on Tuesday, officials said.

Open-deck double decker bus PTI Photo

Updated: 17 May 2022 1:46 pm

The incident took place in the morning at Sidharpur village in the Bangarmau area of the district, they said. The double-decker bus, carrying around 80-85 passengers, was going to Bihar from Jaipur when the driver lost control. It overturned Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bangarmau, Ankit Shukla said. Two people died on the spot; another succumbed in the district hospital. One of the deceased was identified as Rakesh Thakur (35), a resident of Bihar's Siwan district; Shukla said efforts are on to ascertain the identities of the other two victims.


He said 55 passengers who sustained minor injuries were sent to their homes after getting first aid. Some of the 25 seriously injured were shifted to the district hospital in Kanpur, while the rest were admitted to a community health center in Bangarmau. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

