The Ugly Side Of Beauty Marketing: Campaigns That Promoted Toxic Standards

Fair & Lovely: After years of criticism for imposing that ‘fair’ is the only way to be, the makers of this beauty product decided to rename it. They went with a token change of ‘Glow & Lovely’. The ‘fairness’ cream for years have capitalised on the idea that only fair skinned women can achieve greatness with ads featuring a dark-skinned woman failing to land a job, then using their product and magically getting all the confidence to excel in life. As people became more aware of this misogynistic idea the product faced criticism. And decided to go for a superficial change.