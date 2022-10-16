Textile Industry Thanked For Meeting Great Expectations

Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Minority Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani on Sunday thanked the textile industry for meeting the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the industry can turn around and compete in the international market.

Modi had full confidence in the textile industry, which had suffered during the two-year pandemic, she said. All reforms in the industry during her tenure as Textile Minister were possible due to the partnership of the people in the Ministry and the industry, she said.

(With PTI inputs)