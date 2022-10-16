Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Textile Industry Thanked For Meeting Great Expectations

All reforms in the industry during her tenure as Textile Minister were possible due to the partnership of the people in the Ministry and the industry.

Listen to the story

Colourful textile handbags hanging in a store in market
Smriti Zubin Irani thanked the textile industry for meeting the expectations Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 5:48 pm

Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Minority Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani on Sunday thanked the textile industry for meeting the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the industry can turn around and compete in the international market.

Modi had full confidence in the textile industry, which had suffered during the two-year pandemic, she said. All reforms in the industry during her tenure as Textile Minister were possible due to the partnership of the people in the Ministry and the industry, she said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Textile Industry Thanked Great Expectations Textile Minister Union Minister International Market Pandemic Women And Child Welfare Minority Affairs
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vaishali Takkar Of 'Sasural Simar Ka' Dies At 29, Suicide Suspected

Vaishali Takkar Of 'Sasural Simar Ka' Dies At 29, Suicide Suspected

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health